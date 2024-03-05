Obituary: Valere Dion, 1935-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Valere Dion

Valere Roger Dion, 88, of Englewood, Fla., passed away on March 1, 2024, at his home with his loving wife, Kay Aldrich Dion, at his side.

A small service will be held at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL, on Thursday, March 7, 2024. That would have been his 89th birthday. Visiting hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be a service held in Vermont on a later date.

Valere was born in Winooski, Vt., on his grandfather's farm on March 7, 1935, to Roland (Fay) and Philip Dion. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1954. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1955 and served active duty on the USS Antietam for two years. Valere was in the U.S. Naval Reserve for six years. He married Helene Limoge in 1960, and they raised their five children in Burlington. He joined the Burlington Fire Department, where he served for 30 years as a fire marshal and later retired as the chief of personnel. He met the love of his life, Kay Aldrich, and they were married on February 14, 1986. Val and Kay had 38 wonderful years together.

Valere was predeceased by his parents; his sons Thomas Pierre and Stephen Paul; his sister-in-law Sally Dion; and his brother-in-law, Ray Beauchemin.

Valere is survived by his wife, Kay; son Matthew Dion; daughter Melissa Dion and her husband, Ken Carter; daughter Nicole Bauman and her husband, Todd Bauman; and his siblings, Jeannine Beauchemin, Roland and Julie Dion, and Raymond Dion. Valere had four stepdaughters, June Alvarez (Juan), Susie Miller, Stacey Miller and Ann Shimmel (Don). Val also had several grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition, he had many nieces and nephews.

Valere enjoyed camping. Val and Kay traveled the United States and Canada, enjoying the outdoors and French Canadian music. Although proficient with many instruments, the fiddle was his passion. He played with numerous musicians and was a judge at many fiddlers’ contests.