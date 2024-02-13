Obituary: William “Bill” Parker Noble Jr., 1932-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

William Noble

William “Bill” Parker Noble Jr., 91, of Island Heights, N.J., writer, author, educator, storyteller, lover, husband, father, adventurer and sage, died peacefully in his sleep on January 8, 2024.



William was born in New York City on January 25, 1932, to Ethel and William Noble. Although he grew up in Pelham, N.Y., William went on to live much of his adult life in Pennsylvania and Vermont before permanently moving to Island Heights, N.J. After graduating from the Hotchkiss School, he earned a BA in history at Lehigh University. William had an adventurous career path, from serving three years in the United States Coast Guard aboard the USGS Cactus and the USCGC Castle Rock, an oceanic research vessel chasing storms, to earning a doctorate in judicial law from the University of Pennsylvania. William went on to practice law and run the Model Cities Program in Lancaster, Pa. After many successful ventures in these different career fields, William found his true calling in writing.



William and his second wife, June, worked on several unique writing projects. They traveled extensively together, writing their way through South America and Europe. In Norway, the pair investigated the wartime activities of Nazi collaborator Vidkun Quisling for the Norwegian Justice Ministry. They also authored several books together, starting with The Custody Trap and followed by The Psychiatric Fix, How to Live With Other People’s Children, The Private Me and Steal This Plot. William also coauthored five books with his wife and ballet director Angela Whitehill, including The Parents Book of Ballet and The Dancer’s Book of Ballet. In 1991, Bookbanning in America: Who Bans Books? And Why was published. As William was an activist and staunch supporter of free speech, this was one of his most impassioned projects.



In addition to writing many more books, articles and other published works, William also joined the staff of the Community College of Vermont. Here he taught creative writing and creative nonfiction for 37 years. He was an early practitioner of online education, developing innovative creative-writing curricula. William’s writings and teachings broached a variety of subjects, including politics, history, the art of writing, golf and restaurant reviews. He was named a Vermont Scholar for the Vermont Council on the Arts and was close to completing his memoir at the time of his passing.



He is survived by his wife, Angela Whitehill; sons, William III and John; daughter-in-law, Leslie Noble; much-loved cousins Judy Ogden and son David; and stepchildren Lynn Feiner, James Whitehill and Pamela Harnish. William is also survived by his granddaughters, Madeline, Nataleigh and Veronique, and many loving stepgrandchildren. He is predeceased by his sister, Marsha Blythe; first wife, Madeline Carman Noble; second wife, June Brogger Noble; and stepdaughter Leigh Shields Dudnick.



William immersed himself in books, baseball, horses and good conversation. He was the person others knew they could go to, and he always delivered. Above all else, William loved his family. He was happiest when talking about the accomplishments of the sons and granddaughters of whom he was endlessly proud and the love and laughter he shared with his wife Angela.



A remembrance will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2024, 12:30 p.m., at Boy Scout Island in Island Heights, N.J. A reception will follow in the Peto Museum Garden in Island Heights.