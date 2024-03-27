Adi Oasis to Curate the 2024 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival 

click to enlarge The Flynn
- courtesy of artist
- Adi Oasis
announced on Wednesday that Brooklyn-based soul and funk artist Adi Oasis
will serve as the guest curator for the 2024 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
. A rising voice in R&B and modern jazz as well, Oasis has performed alongside artists such as Lenny Kravitz
, Anderson .Paak
and Big Freedia
and released her debut solo LP, Lotus Glow
, in 2023 to rave reviews. She will oversee the five-day festival, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday, June 5 to 9, at venues across downtown Burlington.
"Curating a festival has been a dream of mine for many years," Oasis said in a press release. "My hope is to share my vision of where jazz is today and bring joy while creating awareness."
This marks the third year the festival has been overseen by a guest curator chosen by Flynn executive director Jay Wahl
. Michael Mwenso
and Lakecia Benjamin
helmed the 2022 and 2023 iterations, respectively.
"We are overjoyed to welcome Adi Oasis as this year's curator," Wahl said in the press release. "Adi is an exceptional artist who, along with her incredible sound and style, brings a really exciting artistic vision to the festival that we're thrilled to support and present to the people of Burlington."
The Flynn also released initial lineup information. Cécile McLorin Salvant
performs on the Flynn Main Stage on June 5, the festival's opening night. Salvant, who released her seventh album, Mélusine
, last year, is one of the most highly regarded vocalists in modern jazz, with three Grammy Awards.
click to enlarge
- courtesy of artist
- Robert Glasper
Pianist and composer Robert Glasper
closes out the festival with a Flynn Main Stage performance on Sunday, June 9. The five-time Grammy winner is not only a star in modern jazz but has also won Emmy and Peabody awards for his film scores. He crossed over into R&B with his successful Black Radio
album series.
Those two shows are the only ticketed performances at the festival; all other shows will be free and open to the public. The Flynn will announce the full festival lineup on May 3.
"It was important to me to highlight everyone — including women, international, and queer artists — alongside more traditional jazz artists," Oasis said in the release. "Burlington is in for a very special experience and I'm certain that all the artists will absolutely love meeting this welcoming community."
For tickets and more information, visit flynnvt.org
.