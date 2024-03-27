click to enlarge Courtesy

Embers in Umbra, Phases

(Self-released, digital)

Burlington rock outfit Embers in Umbra are a proud oddity. Few bands in 2024 are devoted to the kind of radio rock that dominated the airwaves back when America was run by George W. Bush and Clear Channel and MTV still occasionally played music videos.

It all started with an a cappella demo from singer-songwriter Bri Lucas. From there, the band's sound was heavily shaped by multi-instrumentalist and producer Anthony Girelli, who plays drums with the group live. He tagged in guitarist Matt Sicard — a bandmate from BTV prog-metal crew Fall From Sanity — to help flesh out the songs, and the two of them started sending Lucas new material to write lyrics for. Once the tunes were ready, Jay Cerutti joined on bass, and the band began winning fans the old-fashioned way: one show at a time.

On the group's debut LP, Phases, it's easy to hear why. The project is polished, professional and entirely composed of potential singles. As an opening set for some touring metal band, these eight songs would absolutely kill.

Like so many great rock vocalists, Lucas has an uneven relationship with pitch but sells it with sheer personality and passion. Only snobs would honestly prefer "American Idol" perfection over soaring takes from the heart, and she gives 100 percent on every track. Just as importantly, she's a natural-born lyricist, crafting compelling short stories one sparse, punchy line at a time.

Consider opening cut "Never Knew Me," a cathartic blast of post-breakup insights and affirmations. "I'm not a puzzle you can solve or a portrait hanging on your wall," Lucas wails. "I'm not some fiction on your shelf or a notch on your bedpost." It's urgent, simple and relatable as hell. Add some stupid-talented musicians, and you've got everything pop-rock needs.

The chemistry between Sicard on guitar and Cerutti on bass is easy to miss, as are their counterpoints. That's a high compliment. These are ace session players doing exactly what they should. Both make the most of their gear to achieve a huge tonal range, too. Tracks such as "First Love," "Narcissist" and "Scratch the Surface" almost sound like a whole other band took the wheel.

While Phases is very much an introduction to Lucas as songwriter and star, it's also a triumph for drummer and engineer Girelli, who did an exemplary job mixing and mastering. The album sounds exactly as it should: a wall of catchy noise with ample room for every syllable to be clearly heard. But perhaps Girelli's best work here is on the kit. He propels each track with chops to spare yet never tries to turn a single song into a drum clinic.

Phases is an unusually strong debut, but will Embers in Umbra find an audience? I'm betting they will, given all the festival lineups catering to this exact flavor of nostalgia where Evanescence, Tool and blink-182 overlap. We may be witnessing the dawn of another highly improbable 802 musical success story. Buckle up.

Phases is available on all major streaming platforms.