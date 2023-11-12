Noah Kahan and Bernie Sanders Nominated for Grammy Awards 

Strafford-born singer-songwriter Noah Kahan capped off a massive year with a nomination for Best New Artist. Kahan lit up the charts with his love letter to Vermont, Stick Season, an album in which his pop-orientated sound shifted to folkier territory. It spawned big, heavily streamed singles such as "Northern Attitude" and the title track.
With the 2022 album, Kahan transitioned from a viral TikTok smash to a bona fide star. Now based in Watertown, Mass., the musician has played huge sets at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and Lollapalooza, sold out stadium shows at Boston's Fenway Park months in advance, and collaborated with the likes of Post Malone and Kacey Musgraves.
"Dreams do come true," Kahan posted on social media after the Grammy announcement. He also posted a video of his reaction to the nomination, later shown on "Good Morning America," in which he expressed a surge of emotion, shouting "Let's go!"
Kahan isn't the only Vermonter getting Grammy attention for his work; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has been nominated for the audio version of his book It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording.
