On the Beat: Expat Vermont Comedians Return on Thanksgiving Eve at Foam 

A trio of Vermont comics who currently live in New York City are returning for a one-night-only Thanksgiving eve show at Foam Brewers in Burlington on Wednesday, November 22. Hosted by comedian Kendall Farrell, the lineup is a who's who of Vermont expat comics, including Tina Friml and Carmen Lagala; Tracy Dolan is the sole Vermont-based comic on the bill.

Farrell won the annual Vermont's Funniest Comedian contest in 2015 before moving to the city, where he was designated a "Comic to Watch" at the New York Comedy Festival in 2019. Friml left two years ago and made her late-night TV debut on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last week — and absolutely crushed it, by the way.

Lagala was the first of the group to make her way to the Big Apple — and to the late-night talk show circuit. She appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in 2018.

Speaking of Vermont expat comics in the city, don't miss Ash Diggs' new half-hour special "Unexpectedly Human," which debuted on YouTube last week.

For info and to RSVP for the show (it's free!), visit foambrewers.com.

Buch Spieler Records was one of the hardest-hit businesses in Montpelier during the summer's flooding. The Capital City record store closed after floodwaters destroyed much of its in-store stock and did serious damage to the shop itself.

A little more than four months later, Buch Spieler's doors are open once more.

"It's finally happening," the store announced on Instagram last week. "We flooded in a way no one could imagine, we lost records we can never replace ... You showed up in real life, and you gave us money you didn't have to help us get out of an awful, muddy hole. We know our little town is still a mess. We're gonna make it better."

Welcome back, Buch Spieler. You were missed!

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

Junktiques Actual 20th Birthday, Junktiques Collective, Burlington, Friday, November 17: We won't know until this time next year if we'll celebrate Junktiques Collective's actual 21st birthday or once again gather on North Winooski Avenue in Burlington to pay tribute to its 20th anniversary — for the fourth year in a row. But who cares? My favorite thing about the Old North End's premier emporium of oddities is its ability to live exclusively in the moment. Jamba's Junktiques, as it was originally known, shares its birthday with owner Phinneus Sonin, who claims to have turned 53. I'm dubious, but after seeing such a masterful improviser and fearless performer as Phinn onstage with Burlington's grandmasters of surf, Barbacoa — who were among the 20 performers at the shop's "actual" 20th birthday bash on Friday — I'm reminded that age is, in fact, just a number.

