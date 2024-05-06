Bernie Sanders to Run for Reelection to the U.S. Senate 

click to enlarge
- File: Eric Tadsen
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced on Monday that he will seek a fourth term in the Senate this fall, ending months of speculation over his political future.
In a lengthy statement to local media, Sanders, 82, said he is in a “strong position to provide the kind of help that Vermonters need in these difficult times.” Last year, Sanders ascended to the chair of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, where he has broad authority over many of the issues he’s focused on during his four-decade political career.
“In recent years, working together, we have made progress in addressing some very important challenges,” he wrote. “But much, much more needs to be done if we are to become the state, and the nation, that our people deserve.”
First elected to Congress in 1990, Sanders spent 16 years in the House before running for a Senate seat vacated by Republican-turned-independent Jim Jeffords. Sanders easily won his last campaign in 2018, receiving 67 percent of the vote to Republican challenger Lawrence Zupan’s 25 percent. Sanders is now the longest serving independent member of Congress in history, according to his office.
Sanders decision to run again comes as the age of political candidates is top of mind for many voters as questions linger over President Joe Biden’s fitness for office. Sanders, who is a year older than Biden, would be 89 by the end of his next term.
Some of Sanders' allies have been quietly urging him to run for reelection, viewing him as a still-vital force in the broader progressive movement, the Washington Post recently reported
. But in typical fashion, Sanders has been deflecting questions about his political future in interviews, saying voters would rather hear him talk about issues.
In his statement Monday, Sanders highlighted his work to expand health care access, lower the cost of prescription drugs and push for student debt relief, among other issues. He has also reiterated his criticism of Israel’s war against Hamas. Sanders has been an outspoken critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the high civilian death toll in Gaza.
“In my view, U.S. taxpayers should not be providing billions more to the extremist Netanyahu government to continue its devastating war against the Palestinian people,” Sanders wrote.
Sanders, who has a war chest of nearly $10 million, has only one declared challenger in the race, Republican Gerald Malloy. A U.S. army veteran, Malloy ran for Senate in 2022 against Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.). Malloy earned just 28 percent of the vote as Welch was elected to his first term in the Senate.