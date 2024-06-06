Burlington Police Terrified High School Students With Mock Shooting 

click to enlarge Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days

The Burlington Police Department, meanwhile, issued a statement on Thursday afternoon apologizing to any students “who were upset by the specific scenario and crime scene portion of the presentation.”



“The roll-playing [sic] scenario only involved three department personnel simulating a robbery scenario and was not directed at any students or faculty,” the statement said.

In its statement, the Burlington Police Department said school staff approved the demonstration’s content ahead of time and agreed to let parents and students know. The simulation would involve “fake firearms in a mock shooting,” the department said it wrote to school staff on May 23. “Do you think that sort of incident would be ok for your group of students? It is about as real life as you can get, and is certainly exactly the sort of thing we deal with most frequently.”



“I think these students will be fine with this simulation,” school staff responded, according to the police statement. “We will give a heads up to parents and students.”



A district spokesperson would not say whether the school district took that step, and declined to comment further on Thursday afternoon. Neither of the students who spoke to Seven Days, nor their parents, were informed, they said.



Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad was away at a conference and was not available for an interview. He informed Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak’s office about the event late Wednesday, she said.

said officers will meet with students on Friday to discuss the presentation and its impact.



“We hope that this can be a reflective growth opportunity for all parties,” the department wrote.

