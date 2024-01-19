Couple Killed in California Plane Crash Had Ties to Burlington's Tech Scene 

click to enlarge
- Instagram
- Lochie Ferrier and Cassidy Petit
A young leader in the Burlington startup scene and her fiancé, a former test pilot for Beta Technologies, are believed to have died last weekend in a plane crash off the coast of northern California, where they’d recently moved.
Cassidy Petit, a 26-year-old University of Vermont graduate, was an early employee at Hula, the Burlington coworking campus and business incubator. She also counseled Vermont startups as a manager of Hula’s venture capital arm. Petit, UVM professor Rachael Floreani and others
cofounded the startup Burlington Bio, a company that is developing technology to produce lab-grown meat.
Petit and her fiancé, Lochie Ferrier, were aboard a Cozy Mark IV, a four-seat light aircraft, when it crashed into the waters of Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, shortly after takeoff on January 14. Ferrier had recently purchased the plane.
California authorities have recovered just one body — that of 27-year-old San Francisco resident Emma Willmer-Shiles. But Petit’s most recent employer, the California venture capital firm RH Capital, announced the deaths of Petit and Ferrier in an online post.
Petit and Ferrier were planning to marry later this month, the company said.
As a test pilot for Beta in 2022, Ferrier helped fly the South Burlington startup’s experimental electric aircraft from Vermont to Kentucky so U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg could check out the prototype
. Ferrier recently took a job at Magpie Aviation, a California-based electric aviation company.
Petit was one of few young women working in Vermont’s small venture-capital scene. At age 24, she was the youngest person named in Vermont Business Magazine
’s 2021 list of rising stars
. Last year, Petit began working for RH Capital, a venture capital fund that invests in early-stage startups focused on women’s health and health equity.
Petit, who many knew as “CP,” worked tirelessly to support startup companies while in Vermont, said Sam Roach-Gerber, vice president of Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies.
Roach-Gerber said Petit exuded confidence and was unafraid to speak up in an intimidating industry.
“Meeting someone that impressive really lights a fire. It makes you want to be better,” Roach-Gerber said. “I think she did that for a lot of people. And she’ll be greatly, greatly missed.”
California authorities assembled near Moss Beach last Saturday around 7 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a small aircraft flying erratically, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Crews searched by land, sea and air. They eventually found plane debris near the coastline. The following morning, someone on a commercial fishing boat spotted the body of a woman, later identified by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office as Willmer-Shiles.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused the crash. A preliminary report will be filed within 30 days, the agency said, though the investigation could take one or two years to complete.
In its post, RH Capital said a memorial for Petit would be held at Hula later this month. As of Friday afternoon, Hula had not confirmed details of the event.
Floreani, of Burlington Bio, declined to comment.