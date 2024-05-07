Overdose-Prevention Site Bill Heads to Gov. Scott's Desk 

The bill instructs the Vermont Department of Health to set guidelines for an overdose prevention site by September, after which one could open, most likely in Burlington.“What we have right now is unsafe injection sites all over the state,” said Grace Keller, a former program coordinator at the Howard Center, following final passage of the bill.The original draft of the bill called for two sites to open, using money from a new tax on prescription drugs. But subsequent versions cut the $2 million for the pilot program in half.