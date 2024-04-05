Police Search for Man Who Set Fire at Sen. Bernie Sanders' Burlington Office 

click to enlarge Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days

Burlington and state police are searching for a man who set a fire on Friday morning at the Church Street Marketplace office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Burlington police said the unknown suspect entered the building, at 1 Church Street, around 10:45 a.m. He “sprayed an apparent accelerant” on Sanders’ third-floor office door, lit a fire and fled.

“A significant fire engulfed the door,” police said, which prevented staffers from escaping, “endangering their lives.” The sprinkler system kicked on and largely extinguished the blaze, according to police. Sanders was not in the building, and no one was injured.

Police are working to identify the suspect, who was captured by surveillance cameras. Images provided by police show a lanky man holding a tote bag and wearing a red beanie, dark clothing and white Nike sneakers.

Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak echoed that sentiment in an emailed statement late Friday afternoon.



"I am grateful for the quick action of the Burlington Fire and Police Departments in responding to the fire at One Church Street," she said. "My office continues to be in close communication with both departments as the investigation is carried out."

Fire crews evacuated the building, which also houses other offices and businesses. The door to Sanders' office was damaged by the blaze, and the third floor of the building "sustained significant water damage," according to a fire department press release.Burlington police and Vermont State Police are investigating. In an emailed statement, Sanders' Vermont state director Kathryn Van Haste thanked first responders.“We are relieved that no one on our staff and, to our understanding, no one in the building was harmed," she said. "Thank you as well to the Vermont State Police for their assistance and the efforts of the U.S. Capitol Police and the Senate Sergeant at Arms, who are working in coordination with local first responders.”Built in the late 1890s, the large brick building was once a Masonic Temple and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. City property records show it's valued at nearly $5.9 million.