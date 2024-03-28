Scott Scolds Legislators for 'Attacks' on His Nominee for Education Secretary 

click to enlarge
Governor Phil Scott on Thursday accused legislators of unfairly attacking Zoie Saunders, his choice for Vermont's next education secretary, amid growing dissent about her appointment from political parties and the state's teacher's union.
Scott announced his selection of Saunders, a school administrator from Florida, at a press conference last Friday, during which he hailed her experience working as chief strategy and innovation officer for Broward County Public Schools, the sixth-largest school district in the country. She's been in that position for less than three months. She was not yet a Broward County Public Schools employee when the State Board of Education recommended her and two other potential candidates for secretary of education to the governor on November 15.
click to enlarge
- Courtesy ©️ Seven Days
- Zoie Saunders
"I’ve been disappointed to see many in and around the State House [sic] spreading or believing misinformation, making assumptions and levying attacks on her character — all without ever having met her or spoken to her," Scott said in a written statement. “Disturbingly, all these false accusations and judgements appear to be based on the state she currently lives in, and a cherry-picked part of her resume that’s been turned into a boogeyman with no attempts to understand her work or the value her experience could bring for Vermont kids and schools."
Scott said he was "embarrassed" that Saunders was being "villianized" and added that her "strategic leadership experience" was "exactly what we need right now" to address the significant cost challenges in Vermont schools.
Saunders did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.
Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth (D/P-Chittenden) said Scott's comments struck him as "strange," because no legislators that he knows of have issued statements opposing Saunders.
"I think he's picking up on early chatter about her nomination," Baruth said. "When you release the name of a nominee, people start talking about that person and that's part of the advice-and-consent process."
Under state statute,
Saunders must go through a confirmation process that includes meeting with the Senate Education Committee and then a vote of the full Senate. Baruth said that the committee is scheduled to meet with Saunders on April 15, the same day Scott said she will start work as education secretary.
Baruth said he has asked Sen. Brian Campion (D-Bennington), the committee chair, to produce a report after that meeting for all 30 members of the Senate. If 16 senators vote against confirming Saunders, she would not be able to serve as education secretary.
"The thing that's uppermost in my mind is ensuring a clean process for this nomination, and ultimately 30 senators will consider what we have before us and vote," Baruth said.
The Vermont Democratic and Progressive parties and the Vermont-NEA have criticized the governor's pick. They've focused not on Saunders' Florida connections, but on her lack of experience in public schools and her years of work on behalf of a for-profit charter school company.
"We’ve been hearing from a large number of people who don't normally engage with state politics who are deeply concerned about what Phil Scott's appointment of a private, for-profit charter school network executive to lead Vermont's education system means for the future of our schools and our students," Vermont Democratic Party executive director Jim Dandenau wrote in a statement on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Vermont Progressive Party criticized Saunders' appointment in a statement that said her "background in for-profit charter schools and her three month tenure in Broward County Public Schools in Florida raise serious doubts about her suitability for the role." The statement said that "Saunders' appointment aligns with Governor Scott's agenda of defunding our public education system" and called on Vermont residents to "advocate for leadership that truly prioritizes the needs of all students and the vitality of our public schools."
Vermont-NEA president Don Tinney also expressed dissatisfaction on Wednesday, writing in a statement
that while he enjoyed meeting with Saunders earlier this week, "our members have serious concerns about her experience in promoting private, for-profit charter schools."
Tinney noted that while he did not always agree with Vermont's last education secretary, Dan French, "I respected the fact that he had worked as a classroom teacher, a principal, and a superintendent before being named Secretary of Education."
In her current role as chief strategy and innovation officer of Broward County Public Schools, Saunders is leading an initiative to close or repurpose schools amid declining enrollment. She's served in the position since January.
After getting her master's degree in education from Vanderbilt University in 2012, Saunders worked for close to seven years as a strategist for Charter Schools USA, one of the largest for-profit charter school management companies in the country. Charter schools are publicly funded, tuition-free schools that are run by nonprofit boards, and thus are exempt from requirements that traditional public schools must follow.
Charter Schools USA is one of the largest education management organizations, or EMOs, in the country. EMOs are for-profit entities that contract with charter schools to run them. Charter Schools USA runs more than 90 schools in Florida and other southern states.
The company has come under fire in recent years for its donations
to political candidates, its use of uncertified teachers
, and the way in which it enriches itself through a related real estate company
run by the CEO of Charter Schools USA that finances and develops schools.
Following her tenure at Charter Schools USA, Saunders worked as the chief education officer for the city of Fort Lauderdale from 2019 to 2023, a newly created role that, according to a job description
posted by the city, was meant to enhance education for youth and adults and to develop "strong partnerships and communication with educational institutions," including public, private, charter and parochial schools.
She has never worked as a teacher, principal or superintendent.
Messages have cropped up on several Front Porch Forums around the state urging community members to contact their legislators to tell them Saunders is not a good fit for Vermont.
"Many of us are in opposition to the ideology of siphoning public funds to private entities without accountability and transparency to the taxpayers. We also oppose taxpayer funding of independent or private schools who refuse to comply with Vermont non-discrimination laws," said a post was written by retired school nurse Lisa Talmadge. She's a Norwich resident who grew up in Florida and went to a Catholic school there.
"I remember what it was like to be a gay kid and told I wasn’t good enough," Talmadge said. She moved to Vermont in 2000 because of its legalization of civil unions.
Talmadge is worried that the governor's decision to appoint Saunders during a challenging time for public education signals that the closure and consolidation of public schools is on the horizon, which she believes would lead to more independent schools and a slide toward privatization.
"It's not Vermont," Talmadge said in an interview. "It's not what we need."