Dick Mazza, Battling Cancer, Steps Down From Vermont Senate 



Former governor Howard Dean, who recruited Mazza to run for Senate in 1984, has praised him as one of the greatest senators in state history.





Sen. Dick Mazza on a legislative conference call in 2020

Mazza’s close relationship with Scott and positions on the Transportation and Institutions committees have also provided him significant sway over key spending decisions.



Scott must now appoint a replacement for Mazza, a decision that could have significant implications on upcoming Senate business.

