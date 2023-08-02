Seven Daysies Awards: Best food/drink event, 2023

click to enlarge File: Daria Bishop

South End Get Down

South End Get Down —Where can you find more than 3,300 Vermonters on a Friday night in summer? Whether they're after Japanese street food, Mediterranean vegetarian dishes, wood-fired pizza, tacos, barbecue, creemees or just a cold beer, they'll be at the South End Get Down.

Each week from Memorial Day through Labor Day, twin brothers Louie and Max Orleans throw Burlington's most bumpin' block party, bringing together roughly 20 of the area's top food trucks, carts and tented pop-ups. In 2022, the popular gathering moved across the street from ArtsRiot to the spacious Coal Collective lot at 377 Pine Street. This year, it got a new name and a seasonal outdoor beer garden, the Pinery.

The Get Down goes on rain or shine, but on those perfect summer evenings, the sunset view over the Barge Canal to Lake Champlain can't be beat.

Other Finalists