Floodwaters Recede, and Vermonters Turn Out to Help Neighbors 

"I just feel in shock, and I feel like it's probably the end of the store," she told Seven Days.



“They were just on it. I wouldn’t even have known where to begin,” she said, tearing up. “I feel like this is not the end of Minikin like I thought it was yesterday.”



Micah Royer, a lead carpenter at Montpelier-based Clar Construction, said its staff had the capacity to help. “Because our shop weathered the storm, it’s our priority to be out here,” he said. Crews brought mops, brooms, squeegees, generators and air blowers to help businesses clean up at no charge, he said.

click to enlarge Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days

Resident Bailey McHugh joined her parents under a white tent where they provided snacks, water and a station for handwashing for teams at work. Across the street were some dumpsters that Bailey's father, Pat McHugh, had provided from his employer, Newschool Builders.



The McHughs had been in touch with the Waterbury Rotary, which planned to bring in 200 more people to help with recovery efforts on Thursday.



Of her community’s response, Bailey said, “You know how Vermonters are.”



Down the street at Park Row Café, staff set up grills on the curb and prepared to serve a free community meal. As nearby businesses such as Bargain Basement and Majestic Auto work to recover, the restaurant, on higher ground, was providing sustenance.



“Lots of people don’t have time or can’t [make dinner] right now,” said Brittany Jacobs-Moore, the manager at Park Row. She and other employees planned to serve burgers and hot dogs on Wednesday evening for at least 70 Waterbury residents and volunteers. Employees funded the effort, but the café wasn’t worried about its bottom line, she said. “We’re not interested in profit,” she said. “We made it through.”



In Cambridge, a group of Smugglers’ Notch Resort employees pumped out flooded basements on their employer’s dime. Boder Stevens said resort executives had told them to spend the day helping out.



They joined forces with the local fire department to help residents on Lower Pleasant Valley Road, which had flooded. One unaffiliated man who had joined the crew, Gerald Bovat, clarified to Seven Days that he “just showed up.” No one seemed to mind.



In Johnson, hundreds of residents helped pump out their neighbors' basements and recover damaged goods. Eight members of the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene lugged furniture, clothing and boxes from Shannon Collins’ Railroad Street apartment. The water levels inside had reached over six feet the night before, destroying her belongings.



“I’m just waiting for FEMA. I don’t know anything,” Collins told Seven Days.



With nowhere else to go, she planned to stay at an emergency shelter at the local campus of Vermont State University and to keep her possessions in a storage unit.



“She asked for a truck and trailer [in our church email chain], and I said, ‘I’ll be right there,’” explained Sarah Stearns, one of the volunteers, as she sorted through a box of damp mementos.



“Those are the love letters my mom and dad wrote to each other when they were dating,” Collins told Stearns, pointing to a pile of papers. A photo album labeled “Memories” was beside a broken doll that Collins had since she was 12.



A few houses down, Pam and Rick Aupperlee — with the help of their daughter Kat and grandson Avery — cleared their Railroad Street home. Rick, a lifelong record collector, eyed his waterlogged albums.



Jeremy Noeth, a Johnson resident, entered the home. “I live up River Road, which was just opened back up,” he announced to the family. “Is there anything I can do to help you all out?” click to enlarge Rachel Hellman ©️ Seven Days

Jeremy Noeth helping out in Johnston



“Point me in a direction and I’ll help you out,” he responded.

click to enlarge Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days

Jenny Sebold and Treh Steffensen inspecting a flooded refrigerator

Back in Montpelier, people pulled on muck boots for the arduous cleanup effort.The streets that kayakers had paddled down on Tuesday were choked on Wednesday with contractors’ pickup trucks, utility vans and pumper trucks. Street sweepers kicked up plumes of dust from the sediment that the floodwaters had left behind.By early afternoon, the sidewalks in front of most downtown businesses were piled high with muddy rugs, ruined furniture and waterlogged inventory awaiting disposal.“It’s weird to see your entire shop on the sidewalk,” said Jenny Sebold, owner of Rebel Heart clothing store and Pink Shutter Flowers.She and her children spent the day carting everything they could out of the shop so they could mop, squeegee and sweep out the muddy water. Some gifts and clothing that had been above the two-foot waterline were salvageable, but anything else was probably worthless, she said.While Sebold was deeply gratified over help from from family and friends, the latest blow to her business has left her a bit numb, she said.