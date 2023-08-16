Seven Days Places Among Top Winners at the 2023 AAN Awards

click to enlarge Ellen Meany

Associate publishers Don Eggert and Colby Roberts accepted the awards on behalf of the winners

1st Place Winners



took home four first-place awards at the July Association of Alternative Newsmedia convention in Dallas , tying for the most wins with theand theof Portland, Ore. We’re proud and grateful. Thanks, AAN! And thanks to our readers and advertisers for making our local journalism possible.

Cover Design

Diane Sullivan, Rick Veitch, Luke Awtry, Harry Bliss

click to enlarge Designer: Rev. Diane Sullivan. Artists: Rick Veitch, Luke Awtry, Harry Bliss. ©️ Seven Days

Covers from the entry

Judge’s comment: “From the standpoint of what a cover should do (engage readers, draw attention, highlight key content, be consistent across issues while providing different material), this [entry] has it all. The talents of so many artists, photographers, designers and writers are on display here, a symphony of delight that compelled readers to look inside.”

click to enlarge

“Capitol Offense: Nicholas Languerand’s Quest for ‘Belonging’ Led Him to QAnon, the Insurrection — and Now Prison” by Derek Brouwer and Colin Flanders“Far more than a highly nuanced and deeply reported profile (which it is), “Capitol Offense” also deftly captures the many shades of gray that make the events of January 6 so hard to reconcile across the political spectrum, not only for those on the ideological fringes but at many points in between. The result is one of the best examples of journalists capturing a confusing, contradictory, and often inscrutable period of our nation’s history and reflecting it back to the reader with something that is all too rare these days — clarity and a measured degree of compassion that allows us to better understand Nicholas Languerand, and others like him, without needing to agree with him. Derek Brouwer and Colin Flanders display mastery of their subject and an economy of language that lends this piece a quiet confidence that easily places it at the top of its category. Outstanding work by all involved.”



Feature Story

“Flower Powerhouse: Melinda Moulton Has Blended Business Savvy and a Hippie Ethos to Transform Burlington” by Ken Picard

2nd Place Winners



3rd Place Winners



Honorable Mention

