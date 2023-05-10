 Seven Days Wins 20 First-Place Awards in Regional Media Competition | Inside Seven Days

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Seven Days Wins 20 First-Place Awards in Regional Media Competition

Posted By on Wed, May 10, 2023 at 10:05 AM

click to enlarge web-nenpa-2023.png
Seven Days won 20 first-place awards — more than any other media outlet — at the New England Newspaper & Press Association (NENPA) convention in Waltham, Mass., last weekend competing against other large-circulation weeklies. We're honored by this recognition. Thanks to our talented staff — and to the Super Readers, sponsors and advertisers who fund our work!
News editor Matthew Roy
1st Place Awards

click to enlarge March 2, 2022 cover - RICK VEITCH | REV. DIANE SULLIVAN
  • Rick Veitch | Rev. Diane Sullivan
  • March 2, 2022 cover
Arts and Entertainment Reporting
Chris Farnsworth, "Origin Story: How Burlington's Earth Prime Comics Helped Unite Vermont's Comics Lovers"

Business/Economic Reporting
Derek Brouwer & Sasha Goldstein, "Betting Big on Weed: Hopeful Vermont Cannabis Players See Green in the Coming Retail Market"

Combatting Misinformation and Restoring Trust
Paula Routly, "From the Publisher"

Education Reporting
Alison Novak, "Local Commotion: National Divisions on Race and Equity Are Roiling Vermont School Boards"

Entertainment Video
Eva Sollberger, Stuck in Vermont: Huntington Road Foreman Clinton "Yogi" Alger Gets Two Namesake Snowplows
Environmental Reporting
Kevin McCallum, "Wildlife Wars: Animal Defenders Struggle to Change Hunting and Trapping Traditions in Vermont"

Event Special Section
Emily Hamilton, "The Magnificent 14"

Food Page or Section
Melissa Pasanen, Jordan Barry and Maggie Reynolds, June 2022

click to enlarge March 9, 2022 cover - DIANA BOLTON | REV. DIANE SULLIVAN
  • Diana Bolton | Rev. Diane Sullivan
  • March 9, 2022 cover
General News Story – Two First-Place Wins!
 Government Reporting
Anne Wallace Allen, "Democracy How? The Pandemic Has Weakened — but Not Killed — Vermont’s Grand Town Meeting Day Tradition"

Health Reporting
Colin Flanders & Chelsea Edgar, "The Doctor Won’t See You Now: Patients Wait Months for Treatment at Vermont’s Biggest Hospital"

Local Election Coverage
Sasha Goldstein & Chelsea Edgar, the race for Vermont's solo seat in the U.S. House of Representatives

Personality Profile
Ken Picard, "A Precipitous Drop: The Firing of Skiing Legend John Egan Leaves Many Die-Hard Downhillers Soured on Sugarbush"

click image August 2021 cover of Staytripper - EMIR HOROZOVIC | REV. DIANE SULLIVAN
  • Emir Horozovic | Rev. Diane Sullivan
  • August 2021 cover of Staytripper
Overall Design Presentation
Kirsten Thompson & Carolyn Fox, Staytripper

Sports Feature – Two First Place Wins!
 Feature Video
Eva Sollberger, "Stuck in Vermont: Juniper Creative Arts Paint Community Murals with Students in the NEK"

Sports Video
Eva Sollberger, "Stuck in Vermont: South Burlington Bus Driver Steve Rexford Is Part of the Team"

Photo Story
James Buck, "‘We’re Nobodies’: Residents Describe Life at Burlington’s Notorious Homeless Encampment"
