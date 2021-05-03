 Alarming Stat About Women Seeking Unemployment Was Likely Wrong | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Monday, May 3, 2021

Business Alarming Stat About Women Seeking Unemployment Was Likely Wrong

Posted By on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 9:39 PM

click to enlarge ZUBADA | DREAMSTIME ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Zubada | Dreamstime ©️ Seven Days
It was a startling statistic: Of the people who applied for regular unemployment in the state last fall, 73 percent were women, the Vermont legislature's Joint Fiscal Office said. Vermont’s gender inequity appeared to be an outlier. Around much of the country, men and women had applied for unemployment last fall at about the same rate.

But it looks like the number, which was widely quoted in January, was inaccurate, said Joyce Manchester, a senior analyst at the JFO, and Mat Barewicz, an economist at the state Department of Labor. It probably overstates the discrepancy.

The figure of 73 percent came from the Legislature's Joint Fiscal Office and the state Department of Labor, using data from the U.S. Department of Labor. It was shared with lawmakers and by advocates for women. It prompted conversations about how to help women return to the workforce.

Manchester said last week she had backed away from using the number.

“I have been spreading the word that we may have been misled by data that somehow isn’t quite right,” said Manchester, who had cautioned in January that she needed to do more analysis on the data she was using. “There may be something funky in the data set.”

Barewicz said his division is analyzing the unemployment claims data collected last year to produce a report that will give policymakers a clearer idea of how the pandemic affected Vermonters. Claims soared during the pandemic from an average of 6,000 a week to nearly 100,000 at the peak of the downturn.

The 73 percent figure, reported in Seven Days and elsewhere, was based on a week’s snapshot of data and doesn’t tell the whole picture, said Barewicz. Officials used a week’s data to estimate a quarterly figure, he said. He said further study might show that the share of men and women who collected unemployment benefits in 2020 was about equal. Women make up about 50.6 percent of Vermonters, according to 2019 Census data.

Barewicz noted the number of job losses doesn’t necessarily match the number of claimants. Not everybody is eligible for or chooses to claim unemployment benefits.

“Whether we’re talking 60-40 or 55-45, I don’t think that’s the important part,” Barewicz said. “As it relates to that 73 percent number that’s gotten legs and ran off on its own, it seems like that has gotten a lot of traction and play. But that’s one week’s snapshot.”

The important thing, he said, is that research shows women have suffered more in the recession that accompanied the pandemic. National DOL data shows about 57 percent of the job loss hit women, and 43 percent hit men, he said.

That’s a widely held view. The Vermont Commission on Women’s COVID-19 dashboard says women are more vulnerable to an economic hit from the pandemic because they make up 81 percent of Vermont’s tipped wage earners — the highest rate in the country. So their work was disrupted more by pandemic-related closures.

The commission also says women in Vermont are more likely than men to be in part-time positions and make up a disproportionate share of the people earning less than $11 an hour, making them less likely to qualify for benefits like paid leave or unemployment insurance.

Research on the pandemic’s economic impact is incomplete, and there are plenty of conflicting conclusions. The Washington, D.C.-based Institute for Women’s Policy Research said in a December report that, in fact, Vermont does stand out for its share of women on unemployment, at 66.7 percent of claimants, or two out of three. The share in most states is around 55 percent, the report said.

Tags: , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen
Bio:
 Anne Wallace Allen covers breaking news and business stories for Seven Days. She was the editor at the Idaho Business Review and a reporter for VTDigger and the Associated Press in Montpelier.

Trending

Thousands of Students Protest UVM's Handling of Sexual Violence
Burlington Harbor Commission Will Consider Plan to Sink Ferry in Lake Champlain
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 5 to 11
Holy Ale: 'Dirt Church' Craft Brewery Prepares to Open in Essex County
Fire Damages Shed at Bread & Butter Farm
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Business

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation