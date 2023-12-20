 Pet Memorial: Trinity Basiliere, 2009-2022 — One Year Without You

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Trinity Basiliere, 2009-2022 — One Year Without You

click to enlarge Trinity Basiliere, 2009-2022 - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Trinity Basiliere, 2009-2022
When the human you saved first found you, you were all skin and bones, a ball of nerves, fur and limbs. Your given name didn’t fit — you were too holy for that place, and so you were called Trinity. You taught us to be brave enough to stand up for those littler than us and to make time to stop and chew the air. Our sweet night watchman doing slow laps around the yard to keep the bad guys out. Our noble steed. We miss you always and picture you running wild and pain-free through fields somewhere.

With Love, Your Moms

