Dear Reverend,

Ever since the solar eclipse, I've been feeling weird. The event itself was amazing — like nothing I've ever experienced — and immediately after, I was exhausted. I thought it was just from the excitement of the day, but it's been a while and I just can't seem to shake it. Am I imagining things?

Luna Teague (male, 38)

Dear Luna Teague,

You are not imagining things, and you certainly are not alone.

After an eclipse, many people report feeling fatigued, moody or just plain not like themselves. So much so that there's even a term for it: an eclipse hangover.

In astrology, eclipses signify revealing truths and reassessing paths — a spiritual overhaul, if you will. And that's no joke. Even if you don't believe in that sort of stuff, you know that what you're feeling is real — and there are real ways to deal with it.

The best way to get out of this sort of funk is to indulge in self-care and compassion. Try not to work too hard or exert yourself too much. Take some time to meditate or do yoga. If that's not your thing, get outside for a long walk in the fresh air or sit in the sunshine for a little while and just breathe. It's essential to listen to your body and get plenty of rest.

Since the moon is a big player in an eclipse and it controls the tides, try adding more water to your daily routine. Soak in a bath or take extra-long showers. Make sure to stay hydrated and drink lots of it.

They say the aftereffects of an eclipse can last as long as six months. But just as the moon passes through phases, so do we wacky humans. I'm sure you'll be feeling as right as rain soon enough.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend