How Do I Convince My Sister That Taylor Swift Rules? 

Taylor Swift

Dear Reverend,

My sister is obstinate about saying Taylor Swift sucks when it's objectively clear that she is talented, not just musically, but also as a media mogul. I think my sister is stuck in patriarchal thinking that keeps her from appreciating a woman who is successful for doing "girly" things. How do I get her to release herself from the chains of patriarchy and admit that Taylor Swift kicks ass?

Not So Swift (woman, 22)

Dear Not So Swift,

Although blaming your sister's disdain for Taylor Swift on patriarchal thinking is an intriguing idea — and likely the subject of many an academic essay — there may be an easier explanation.

Some people are born contrarians, hardwired to dislike just about anything simply for the fact that it is popular with the masses. I hate to admit it, but I'd have to include myself in this group.

Case in point: When I was about 15, the musician Prince was becoming extremely popular and I would have none of it. I went so far as having a letter published in Newsweek magazine stating my belief that he was just a flash in the pan who stole his style from the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Little Richard. However, after a day at the beach smoking pot and listening to Purple Rain with a group of punk rockers, I changed my tune and became a great fan. So much so that on the day Prince died, I felt a profound sense of mourning.

All this to say: Even us true-blue contrarians can have a change of heart.

It's also possible that your sister is just razzing you, as siblings often do. Either way, it's her; she's the problem. I suggest you just shake it off and don't worry your pretty little mind; people throw rocks at things that shine.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend