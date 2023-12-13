How Do I Tell My Friend I'd Rather Stay Home for Christmas? 

click to enlarge ID 153064767 © Ayutaka | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

I'm single, childless by choice, and I don't have family nearby — other than my two dogs and a cat. A good friend of mine has invited me to spend Christmas Day at her house. She's married and has three young kids. I've been there for other occasions, and it's usually complete chaos — mostly because the children are out of control. I think she feels bad for me, but I'm really looking forward to having a relaxing day. How do I tell her I'd rather stay home with my pets than spend time with her obnoxious offspring?

Noelle Hauser (woman, 38)

Dear Noelle Hauser,

I'm usually all for being 100 percent honest, but in this case a teensy twist of the truth is in order. No parent wants to hear that their kids are keeping a friend from visiting, and you don't want to hurt your pal's feelings — especially around the holidays.

There's no need to make up a story about having other plans. If she were to find out, that could dump a sack of coal on your friendship. Spending a quiet Christmas at home with your fuzzy family is a totally valid thing to do. So when you decline her invitation, just be sure to make it about yourself and not the kids. Let her know that while you appreciate the offer, you're excited to take a well-deserved day of self-care and cozy time with your pets. And that's that.

If you'd like to spend some festive time with your friend, suggest getting together to celebrate the holiday when it's just the two of you. Perhaps you could invite her to your house for a little break from the chaos. For a mother of three young children, that may be a real Christmas miracle.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend