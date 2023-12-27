I Am a 72-Year-Old Single Man With a Lot of Love to Give. Where Do I Start? 

click to enlarge © Oleg Mityukhin | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

I am a 72-year-old man who has now been divorced three times. I don't like being alone and lonely at this age. I miss having a woman with whom I can talk, have fun, do things, go to church and just have a meaningful relationship.

I don't like dating sites, as most of them are scams, and I am too old for scams. I have not been in this situation of trying to find someone who just wants me for me, and not what I can afford to give. I am a God-fearing man, so bars and nightclubs are out. I have no idea where to start. I have a lot of love to give some deserving lady! (Didn't say sex!) Younger women want a sugar daddy. Most older women don't like change. I am really tired of being alone and miserable.

Al Owen (man, 72)

Dear Al Owen,

To find a new partner, you might have to try some new things — and what better time to do that than heading into a new year!

First off, refrain from making generalizations about people based on their age. Everyone is different, and you should keep an open mind. Holding on to old-fashioned stereotypes just narrows your possibilities.

I know a lot of people who have had good luck on dating sites, but I can understand your hesitation. If you prefer interacting in real life, there are plenty of places to meet people besides bars and nightclubs.

Speaking of clubs, how about joining one? Walking, golf, gardening, you name it — if there's something you enjoy, there's likely a club out there full of people with the same interest. If you do a little research online or in this very newspaper, I'm sure you can find a few.

Beyond that, look for places where people gather. Almost every town has a senior center with fun programming. Libraries host all sorts of events. Does your church have activities you can take part in? How about paying a visit to a different parish nearby? Join a gym. Take a class. Again, this newspaper has a whole list of classes and a big ol' calendar full of events you could check out.

What I'm trying to say is: There's no need to feel miserable and alone. You just have to take the first step. If you get out and enjoy life, you might run into someone who wants to enjoy it with you.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend