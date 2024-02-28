 In an Exhibition of Photographs, Patrick Leahy Shares His Senatorial Sights and Insights | Art Review | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 28, 2024 Arts + Culture » Art Review

In an Exhibition of Photographs, Patrick Leahy Shares His Senatorial Sights and Insights 

By

Published February 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

"The Eye of Senator Patrick Leahy: Photographs of a Witness to History," on view through March 29 at the Vermont Supreme Court Gallery in Montpelier. curator.vermont.gov

The original print version of this article was headlined "World Views | In an exhibition of photographs, Patrick Leahy shares his senatorial sights and insights 'Derrick Adams: Sanctuary' Reexamines Black Travel and Safety in the U.S."

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Patrick Leahy @ Vermont Supreme Court Gallery

    • "The Eye of Senator Patrick Leahy — Photographs of a Witness to History," featuring images taken over nearly five decades by Vermont's former senior senator....
    • Through March 29

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , ,

More Art Review »

About The Author

Alice Dodge

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Art Review

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation