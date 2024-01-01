Videos: Remembering Matthew Thorsen with Archival Footage 

Matthew Thorsen was a force to be reckoned with. A photographer for Seven Days since the early days in 1995, he captured hundreds of notable and not-so-notable people in our town and state. Eva Sollberger made two "Stuck in Vermont" videos featuring Thorsen: one in 2011 and another in 2018, shortly before his death from cancer at age 51. Here are two 10-minute videos of raw footage from those shoots. We are releasing them on New Year's Day, the same day he passed away in 2019.



"Stuck in Vermont" is carefully edited, and much of the footage winds up on the cutting-room floor, so to speak. We know lots of people miss Matt, and we hope you will enjoy these candid moments with him. We plan to share more archival footage in the future.