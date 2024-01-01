 Videos: Remembering Matthew Thorsen with Archival Footage | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 01, 2024 Arts + Culture

Videos: Remembering Matthew Thorsen with Archival Footage 

By

Published January 1, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. | Updated December 5, 2023 at 4:50 p.m.

Matthew Thorsen was a force to be reckoned with. A photographer for Seven Days since the early days in 1995, he captured hundreds of notable and not-so-notable people in our town and state. Eva Sollberger made two "Stuck in Vermont" videos featuring Thorsen: one in 2011 and another in 2018, shortly before his death from cancer at age 51. Here are two 10-minute videos of raw footage from those shoots. We are releasing them on New Year's Day, the same day he passed away in 2019.

"Stuck in Vermont" is carefully edited, and much of the footage winds up on the cutting-room floor, so to speak. We know lots of people miss Matt, and we hope you will enjoy these candid moments with him. We plan to share more archival footage in the future.

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

