The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 13-19 

In the Bleak Midwinter
Friday 15-Sunday 17
After a five-year hiatus, beloved winter wonder Night Fires returns to Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. Performers new and old mark the solstice and brighten up the longest nights of the year with an operatic pageant flush with music, dance, and the poetry of Lucille Clifton, Rumi and others.
Soul in One
Saturday 16
- Myra Flynn
Hometown indie-soul songstress Myra Flynn returns to Randolph's Chandler Center for the Arts — the first stage she ever sang on — to celebrate the vinyl release of her first album in four years. Called Shadow Work, it deals in tales of motherhood, romance and self-worth.
Cold Wives' Tales
Wednesday 13-Sunday 17
Audience members stomp the snow from their feet and settle in by the figurative fire for Vermont Stage's 19th annual Winter Tales at Burlington's Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center. Writers Audrey Cefaly, Nicole Alicea Dash, Geoffrey Gevalt and Stephen Kiernan share stories about family and community in the darkest days.
Live From New York
Thursday 14-Saturday 16
- Melissa Villaseñor
Melissa Villaseñor, the first-ever Latina cast member of "Saturday Night Live," graces the stage at Burlington's Vermont Comedy Club for three nights. A master of impressions and voice work, Villaseñor busts guts everywhere she goes with her send-ups of notable people such as Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani and Miley Cyrus.
It's Giving
Saturday 16
- Queer Craft Fair
Central Vermonters get their holiday shopping done while supporting the LGBTQ community at a Queer Craft Fair in Barre's Old Labor Hall. Colorful creativity is on full display at this bustling bazaar featuring more than 60 indoor and outdoor vendor stalls, overflowing with zines, pottery, prints, upcycled treasures and herbal goodies.
Like the Dickens
Tuesday 19
Beloved storyteller Willem Lange returns to Lost Nation Theater at Montpelier City Hall for his annual blockbuster rendition of A Christmas Carol. Reading from a script used by Charles Dickens himself, just as he has every year since 1975, Lange regales listeners with the spirited tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.
Pencil It In
Ongoing
- "Carousel Protector of the Seven Worlds" by Denver Ferguson
Self-taught New Hampshire artist Denver Ferguson presents a solo show at Kishka Gallery & Library in White River Junction. A native of Saint Lucia, Ferguson creates pencil drawings influenced by Caribbean culture, vintage science fiction and contemporary comic books.