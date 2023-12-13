 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 13-19 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

December 11, 2023 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 13-19 

By

Published December 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. | Updated December 11, 2023 at 5:40 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'Winter Tales' @ Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Local writers and musicians tell festive tales and share seasonal songs at Vermont Stage's annual tradition....
    • Wed., Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 16, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 17, 2 p.m. $24-64.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Night Fires' @ Town Hall Theater

    • Returning after a five-year hiatus, this beloved show honors the winter solstice with a multicultural pageant of song, dance and storytelling. Preshow entertainment begins 20...
    • Fri., Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 16, 4 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 17, 4 p.m. $17-32.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Queer Craft Fair @ Old Labor Hall

    • Holiday shoppers celebrate creativity and LGBTQ community at a bustling bazaar featuring prints, pottery, zines and more....
    • Sat., Dec. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Myra Flynn @ Chandler Center for the Arts

    • The hometown indie-soul songstress throws a launch party for the vinyl edition of her first album in four years, Shadow Work....
    • Sat., Dec. 16, 7 p.m. $10-45.

  • Denver Ferguson @ Kishka Gallery & Library

    • Colored pencil drawings by the self-taught artist based in West Lebanon, N.H., who is inspired by Caribbean/Yoruba culture, 20th-century science fiction and contemporary comic book...
    • Through Dec. 30

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'A Christmas Carol' @ Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier City Hall

    • Beloved storyteller Willem Lange reads from a book owned by Dickens himself, just as he has every year since 1975. Proceeds benefit the Haven and...
    • Tue., Dec. 19, 7 p.m. $10-26.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 6-12

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 6-12

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an Introduction to Winter Hiking Workshop at the Green Mountain Club's Waterbury Center headquarters.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 4, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 29-December 5

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 29-December 5

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including the Vermont debut performance by the Brandee Younger Trio at the Mahaney Arts Center's Robison Concert Hall.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Nov 27, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 22-28

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 22-28

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by five-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist Dionne Warwick with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra String Ensemble.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Nov 20, 2023
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 6-12

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 6-12

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an Introduction to Winter Hiking Workshop at the Green Mountain Club's Waterbury Center headquarters.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 4, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 29-December 5

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 29-December 5

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including the Vermont debut performance by the Brandee Younger Trio at the Mahaney Arts Center's Robison Concert Hall.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Nov 27, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 22-28

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 22-28

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by five-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist Dionne Warwick with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra String Ensemble.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Nov 20, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation