 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 15-21 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

November 13, 2023 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 15-21 

By

Published November 13, 2023 at 7:14 a.m. | Updated November 13, 2023 at 7:07 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Tendrils of the Soul' @ Brattleboro Music Center

    • The acclaimed Sarasa Ensemble celebrates its 25th anniversary with a program of works by Viennese masters Beethoven, Haydn and Schubert....
    • Fri., Nov. 17, 7-9 p.m. $20.

  • Elizabeth Powell @ Kishka Gallery & Library

    • "Silk and Sisal," paintings of abstracted forms and patterns based on the female body....
    • Through Nov. 25

  • Staff Picks
    Loaded Turkey Rail Jam @ Killington Resort

    • Shredders kick off the season with runs through the rail park, the best of which count toward Thanksgiving dinner prizes....
    • Sat., Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $20.

  • Staff Picks
    Capital City Thanksgiving Market @ Montpelier High School

    • Home cooks pick up all the locally grown produce, homemade desserts and handcrafted tableware they'll need for the big day....
    • Sat., Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Acoustic Nomads @ Chandler Center for the Arts

    • A continent-spanning quartet combines the sounds of South American folk music with North American bluegrass....
    • Sat., Nov. 18, 2 p.m. Pay what you can.

  • Staff Picks
    Acoustic Nomads @ Richmond Congregational Church

    • A continent-spanning quartet combines the sounds of South American folk music with North American bluegrass....
    • Sun., Nov. 19, 4-6 p.m. $25-27.50.

  • Staff Picks
    'Boy Falls From the Sky' @ Sylvan Adams Theatre, Segal Centre for Performing Arts

    • Jake Epstein, famous for his role in Degrassi: The Next Generation, presents a one-man musical chronicling the ups and downs of a life in showbiz....
    • Sun., Nov. 19, 1:30 p.m., Nov. 20-23, 8 p.m., Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sun., Nov. 26, 2 & 7 p.m., Mondays, 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays, 8 p.m., Wednesdays, 1 & 8 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through Dec. 10 $25-68.

  • Staff Picks
    'A Christmas Carol' @ Byrne Theater, Barrette Center for the Arts

    • Northern Stage brings Charles Dickens' classic story of redemption and community to life in an original adaptation....
    • Tue., Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 25, 6:30 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m., Thursdays, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 2, 12 & 7:30 p.m., Tue., Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., Saturdays, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun., Dec. 24, 12 & 5 p.m., Tue., Dec. 26, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Wed., Dec. 27, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Thu., Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Dec. 29, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 30, 2 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 31, 2 p.m. Continues through Dec. 23 $19-69.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 8-14

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 8-14

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by the Danish String Quartet at Robison Concert Hall at the Mahaney Arts Center.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Nov 6, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 1-7

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 1-7

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by acclaimed blues singer Shemekia Copeland at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Oct 30, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 25-31

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 25-31

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Sacred Songs of the Mary's, an utterly unconventional early-music concert at St. Augustine Church in Montpelier and Warren United Church.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Oct 23, 2023
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 8-14

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 8-14

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by the Danish String Quartet at Robison Concert Hall at the Mahaney Arts Center.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Nov 6, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 1-7

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 1-7

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by acclaimed blues singer Shemekia Copeland at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Oct 30, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 25-31

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 25-31

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Sacred Songs of the Mary's, an utterly unconventional early-music concert at St. Augustine Church in Montpelier and Warren United Church.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Oct 23, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation