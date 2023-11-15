The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 15-21 

click to enlarge ©brian Finestone | Dreamstime

Loaded Turkey Rail Jam

Turkey to Success

Saturday 18

Shredders kick off the season at Killington Resort's Loaded Turkey Rail Jam. Spectators cheer on skiers and snowboarders as they hit the rails at the Woodward Pop-Up Park during a morning of nail-biting heats. First place wins a frozen turkey; second and third win all the fixings.

Taters Gonna Tate

Saturday 18

click to enlarge ©elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime

Thanksgiving Market

Montpelier's Capital City Farmers Market transforms into a sublimely seasonal Thanksgiving Market this weekend at Montpelier High School. Home cooks pick up everything they need for the big day: sweet potatoes for the casserole, celery for the stuffing, eggs for the pumpkin pie, flowers for the table, gluten-free desserts for cousin Sage and handcrafted ceramics for the inevitable tableware shortage.

Vienna Waits for You

Friday 17

click to enlarge Courtesy

Tendrils of the Soul

The storied Sarasa Ensemble celebrate their 25th anniversary with "Tendrils of the Soul" at the Brattleboro Music Center. The program marks a quarter century of chamber music excellence with emotional, inventive works by towering giants of the Viennese classical period: Ludwig van Beethoven's and Joseph Haydn's string quartets, and a cello quintet by Franz Schubert.

Continental Drift

Saturday 18 & Sunday 19

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Louise-Bichan

Acoustic Nomads

Border- and boundary-breaking folk band Acoustic Nomads make appearances at Randolph's Chandler Center for the Arts and Richmond Congregational Church. The quartet combines South American folk music with North American bluegrass and a touch of jazz improvisation for an adventurous sound in which Appalachian fiddle reels and Argentinean guitar picking are equally at home.

School's Out

Opens Sunday 19

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Cylla Von Tiedemann

Jake Epstein Boy

Fans of teen dramas and Broadway musicals alike flock to Montréal's Sylvan Adams Theatre at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts for Boy Falls From the Sky, a biographical one-man show from Jake Epstein, of Degrassi: The Next Generation fame. From the halls of Degrassi Community School to the stage of the infamous musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Epstein's songs and stories make for a soul-baring showbiz tell-all.

Snowman Is an Island

Opens Tuesday 21

click to enlarge ©stendec | Dreamstime

A Christmas Carol

Northern Stage starts the holiday season early with A Christmas Carol at Barrette Center for the Arts' Byrne Theater in White River Junction. Charles Dickens' beloved tale, freshly reimagined by producing artistic director Carol Dunne, brings Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future to life in a production full of laughter, warmth and music.

I Am Woman

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

Elizabeth Powell

Burlington artist Elizabeth Powell presents "Silk and Sisal," a new solo show at White River Junction's Kishka Gallery & Library. Powell's paintings depict abstract shapes and fractal patterns inspired by the female form; rich purples and pinks coalesce into kaleidoscopic evocations of curves and clothing.