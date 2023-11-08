Mealtime: Greek-Style Lamb Chops 

click to enlarge Andy Brumbaugh

Greek-style lamb chops

The temperature is dropping — as I write this, we just had our first snowflakes flying — and that always makes me yearn for comfort food. This recipe satisfies that craving, and, even better, brings to mind the warm weather of Greece.

The Mediterranean climate and landscape there favor grazing sheep over cattle, making lamb a great choice for a Greek-inspired meal. It's a pricier meat here in the States, but it's worth the occasional splurge — and sometimes you can find a good deal.

Rosemary, garlic, oregano and lemon are all classic Greek flavors, and they all go so well with unctuous, decadent lamb chops. Even better, lamb chops cook in the broiler in minutes. I used lamb loin chops, but this recipe works just as well with lamb rib chops.

I roasted some red potatoes with olive oil, garlic and rosemary to go along with the chops and even tossed the roasted potatoes in the pan drippings from the lamb, which added delicious flavor. To go on the side, I sautéed up some spinach with shallots and garlic, finished with just a little cream and grated cheese. I used Parmesan, but feta would be delightful.

My family prefers lamb at a medium-rare temperature, which is 140 degrees F. For best results, test each lamb chop so that any size differences don't cause uneven cooking.