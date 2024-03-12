Teen Tweets: Burlington Middle Schoolers Make Colorful Avian Collages 

Black, brown, white and gray are the dominant tones of Vermont's natural landscape in the first few months of the year. Birds provide a welcome burst of color before flowers start blooming — and their chirping is also a sign of spring.

In Burlington, Edmunds Middle School art teacher Judy Klima asked her students to look through a variety of photographs of Vermont birds and choose one for an art project. "Then we practiced torn and cut paper collage techniques. Students chose from assorted papers, old books, maps, letters, et cetera to create a collage of the bird," she said.

Their colorful mixed-media creations caught my eye when Klima posted them on social media, which is how they wound up in Kids VT.

The artists expressed themselves not just through the bird they chose but also through the torn scraps they used for its backdrop — and, often, through the names of their creations: for instance, "On the Map," "Looking at You" and "The Crow Who's All Alone."

Klima submitted some of her students' pieces to "Winged Wonders," a student art competition and expo sponsored by the Vermont Wildlife Education Fund; the deadline to enter is March 15.

Birding Tips From the Bird Diva

click to enlarge Courtesy

"Bird Diva" Bridget Butler

Want to get outside this spring and look for birds with your kids? Naturalist Bridget Butler, aka the Bird Diva, has some suggestions for you.

Butler has been helping Vermonters explore and understand the outdoors for years, through work with organizations including the Green Mountain Audubon Society and ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain. She's also been a correspondent on local media, including NBC5, WCAX-TV and Vermont Public.

While some birders turn their hobby into a competitive game by trying to find as many different species as possible, Butler is a fan of "slow birding," a more holistic approach that focuses on developing a connection to the outdoors.

A mom of three, ages 10, 11 and 12, she offers online courses in slow birding at birddiva.com, including a $100 option that gives specific guidance on slow birding with kids. Here are a few of her tips for where and how to interest children in the feathered creatures all around us.

Where to go

Specific: The Birds of Vermont Museum in Huntington has it all! Gaze at wood carvings of birds from the biggest vulture to the tiniest wren, linger at the bird-feeding window, hang out in the gazebo overlook or walk the trails. A gem of a spot to spend the day with bird friends.

Gaze at wood carvings of birds from the biggest vulture to the tiniest wren, linger at the bird-feeding window, hang out in the gazebo overlook or walk the trails. A gem of a spot to spend the day with bird friends. General: Any place there's water! Spring birds are abundant by rivers, ponds, streams and lakes — from majestic herons to raucous red-winged blackbirds to serene waterfowl. Go with the flow and you can't go wrong.

Spring birds are abundant by rivers, ponds, streams and lakes — from majestic herons to raucous red-winged blackbirds to serene waterfowl. Go with the flow and you can't go wrong. Simple: Your neighborhood and yard! Get to know who's who right near you. Pigeons, starlings and robins have endless behaviors to watch, all of which will pique your curiosity if you slow down and look.

How to talk with kids about birds

Use these prompts to frame what you're seeing:

I notice... (brings attention)

I wonder... (brings curiosity)

It reminds me of... (builds connection)

click to enlarge © Thicha Satapitanon | Dreamstime

The Merlin app

And get the free Merlin app from Cornell Lab of Ornithology. It will walk you through identifying birds by sight — and it can identify the birds as they sing around you!