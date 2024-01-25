Viewing the 2024 Solar Eclipse in the Champlain Islands, Vermont: What to See, Do and Eat 

click to enlarge File: Sally Pollak

Alburgh Dunes State Park

When glaciers carved Lake Champlain centuries ago, they left a strip of narrow islands stretching between mainland Vermont and New York State, anchored by a peninsula that borders Canada. While many of the Champlain Islands’ seasonal haunts don’t open ’til Memorial Day, you don’t need summer weather — or a boat — to get there. Even in April, driving across the causeway from Milton to South Hero with the lake lapping on either side can put you in an island state of mind. The parking spots along that scenic drive might be hard to come by on eclipse day, but the islands are home to five historic towns, five state parks and 200 miles of shoreline filled with remote, farm-filled views. Here’s a suggested itinerary.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

South Hero’s bagel shop, café and bakery has been an island staple for 15 years. A new owner took over in 2023, bringing back seven-day-a-week service and adding a few vegan options to the menu of New York-style bagels and sandwiches on housemade breads.

54 Community Lane, South Hero

The sandy shores of this 600-plus-acre state park make up one of the longest beaches along Lake Champlain. Its pedestrian- and bicycle-only beach road runs between the dunes and the wetland behind them, which includes a black spruce bog and important wildlife habitat — bring your binoculars!

Palmer’s Sand Beach Rd., Alburgh

Isle La Motte is part of the Chazy Fossil Reef, formed 460 million years ago from a shallow tropical sea near what is now Zimbabwe. In its prized limestone, visitors can see swirling shapes of the gastropods, sea sponges and cephalopods that once inhabited it. Both preserves — only two miles apart — offer access to the reef via walking trails.

69 Pine St., and 4039 W. Shore Rd., Isle La Motte

click to enlarge File: Daria Bishop

Black IPA pâté paired with Kraemer & Kin's Blonde Ale

The islands’ first brewery left its founding garage for a golf course with an expansive lake view in 2022. The family-run biz’s taproom serves up locally sourced burgers, salads and sandwiches with a line of beers that further emphasize the Kraemers’ deep affinity for seasonal, local ingredients. Options might include a lilac sour, a garlic mustard saison, a lemon balm pilsner and a rose hip pale ale.

230 Route 129, Alburgh

Tasting Tour

Roadside stands, farm markets and tasting rooms dot the mostly agricultural islands. In South Hero alone, you can stock up on produce at Arbor Farm Market (324 Route 2), apples and cider at Hackett’s Orchard (86 South St.), wine and spirits at Snow Farm Vineyard & Distillery (153 W. Shore Rd.), and beer at Two Heroes brewery and public house (252 Route 2).

click to enlarge File: Sasha Goldstein

Sandwich at Hero's Welcome

The owners of this general store say customers arrive “by car, bike, horse, ferry, seaplane, kayak, canoe, water skis and even ice skates.” Shop through three buildings’ worth of games, books, homewares, gifts, clothing and souvenirs, or grab a sandwich from the deli.

3537 Route 2, North Hero

Near the shores of Keeler Bay, chef Phoebe Bright serves crowd-pleasing plates amid artsy décor — there's a wooden canoe suspended over the bar. The cozy bistro will celebrate the eclipse with a Dimming Brunch and themed trivia on Sunday, April 7. On eclipse day, it’ll host a watch party with cosmic cocktails and appetizers and a Moonlight Delight Dinner.

316 Route 2, South Hero