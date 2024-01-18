Viewing the 2024 Solar Eclipse in St. Albans, Vermont: What to See, Do and Eat 

click to enlarge File: Suzanne Podhaizer

Rail City Market in St. Albans

In the path of totality, St. Albans offers the longest Vermont view of the solar eclipse, at three minutes and 38 seconds. A half-hour drive north of Burlington and just 20 minutes from the Canadian border, the city is small but packs a good punch. Its westernmost edge meets the shores of Lake Champlain, making for stunning views and great recreating along the bay. Whether your thing is industrial history (the place was dubbed "Rail City" during the height of the train boom) or a passion for maple (it's unofficially the "maple capital of the world"), or you just feel like exploring, there's plenty to do. Here’s a suggested itinerary.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

click to enlarge File: Matthew Thorsen

Maple City Diner

Fuel up for the day at this classic American diner, just north of the city center. As at any diner worth its salt, breakfast is served all day, so you can circle back later if you need to re-up. The décor serves as a crash course in sugaring history, with maple-related ephemera in ample supply.

17 Swanton Rd., St. Albans

Serious coffee folk — or the seriously tired — should not miss Catalyst, which prides itself on serving brews from Burlington's Brio Coffeeworks and Winooski's Vivid Coffee Roasters. For a superior experience, order a siphon-made cup.

10 Lake St., St. Albans

For bikers, runners, walkers, and even cross-country skiers and snowshoers, depending on the weather, this 26.4-mile gravel trail offers a scenic path along a former Central Vermont Railway route — through cornfields, past red barns and over bridges. In other words, quintessential Vermont scenery. Find a trailhead at the address below: 89 Seymour Rd., St. Albans

Inside a former bowling alley, hopheads gather for the veteran-owned brewery's ales, stouts and aromatic IPAs. Soak it all up with a burger and pretzel sticks from the on-site Grazers restaurant.

133 N. Main St., St. Albans

click to enlarge File: Rachel Elizabeth Jones

The Eloquent Page

Walk off your meal by browsing Main Street's many shops. Artist in Residence Gallery (10 S. Main St.) is an artist-run space featuring works by dozens of local creators and craftspeople, from hand-turned bowls to textiles. The charming Rail City Market (8 S. Main St.) has an excellent selection of local provisions and lovely sundries, including jewelry, ceramics and bath goods. The Eloquent Page (70 N. Main St.) is a cozy stop with used and new books for every literary leaning. Hangry the Donut Bar (84 N. Main St.) offers artisanal doughnuts in creative flavors, from crème brûlée to Hot Cheetos. And if you're into woo at all, head to Moonshadows Gifts for the Spirit (72 N. Main St.) to stock up on crystals, candles, incense and palo santo.

click to enlarge File: James Buck

Waldorf salad, hand-cut French fries and tacos from the Drake Bar and Kitchen

The casual neighborhood restaurant serves farm-to-table dinners showcasing Franklin County producers. Tuck into wild-crafted cocktails, carnitas tacos or duck-fat-gravy poutine.

30 S. Main St., St. Albans

On April 8, attend a viewing party from 2 to 5 p.m. to catch the longest eclipse in Vermont. The Ryan Sweezey Band will be playing live music at Taylor Park, a four-acre expanse featuring Civil War and World War I memorials and a centerpiece fountain.

1 N. Main St., St. Albans

