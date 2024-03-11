Obituary: Ann H. Mudgett, 1945-2024 

Ann Hoffman Mudgett, of Worcester, Vt., died February 17, 2024, following a brief illness. She was born on May 13, 1945, in Phillipsburg, N.J., the daughter of Mark Hoffman and Helen Thomas Hoffman.

Ann graduated from the University of Vermont in 1967 with a degree in geology and mathematics. She was married in 1968 to John H. Mudgett. They lived in Burlington from 1968 to 1972, when they moved to Worcester and made their home there. Their two sons, Thomas Andrew Mudgett and Mark Jeffrey Mudgett, also live in Worcester. John was a University of Vermont graduate and certified public accountant (CPA), with a practice in Montpelier. When her sons were older, Ann did additional coursework and became a CPA. For many years, they worked together in the firm of Mudgett, Jennett and Krogh-Wisner PC.

Ann had often vacationed in Vermont with her parents, so attending UVM was a natural choice. Once Ann had a family of her own, vacations often were spent at the family’s summer camp on the Westcott Shore of Lake Carmi. She also loved to ski, and many days were spent in the mountains. Ann loved to travel to the Rocky Mountains for skiing or hiking. Her favorite trips were to Alta for the deep powder snow. In the 1990s, Ann began to grow orchids and became a member of the Twin State Orchid Society. She quickly was helping with displays at shows throughout New England and traveling around the country to attend events and expand her knowledge.

Ann was known for being intelligent, inquisitive and generous, and for her love of family and friends. And she loved her dogs. Ann will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Ann was a member of the Episcopal church. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Prim Road in Colchester, Vt., or to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

