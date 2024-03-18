 Obituary: Ann Kucharski Cenci, 1942-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 18, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Ann Kucharski Cenci, 1942-2024 

South Burlington woman was a dedicated and passionate volunteer for local educational nonprofit

Published March 18, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated March 18, 2024 at 8:05 a.m.

Ann Cenci - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Ann Cenci

Ann Cenci, 81, of the Residence at Quarry Hill, passed away peacefully on the evening of March 14, 2024, after a period of declining health. Born on April 15, 1942, in Exeter, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Kathryn Kucharski of Portland, Maine. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy, St. Joseph’s College and the University of Maine.

On September 18, 1966, Ann married Eugene (Gene) Cenci in Portland, Maine, and later that year they moved to Burlington, Vt., where they resided and raised their children for many years, until 2023.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gene; her son, Geno, and his wife, Tammy, of Groveland, Mass.; two granddaughters, Emily and Rachel Cenci; and daughter, Lisa Cenci Sherman, and her husband, Christopher, of South Burlington; and grand-dog Higgins.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church in Burlington on Friday, March 22, at 10:30 a.m. There are no calling hours.

Ann’s family would like to thank her physicians, Dr. Maura Barry, Dr. Rebecca Joyce, and the numerous nurses and caregivers at the University of Vermont Cancer Center, Home Instead, the Residences at Quarry Hill and Bayada Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Stern Center for Language and Learning, 83 Talcott Rd., Williston, VT 05495. Ann was deeply passionate about and dedicated to the organization. Her volunteer time there reflected her strong belief in their mission and the impact of their work.

Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Services. To send online condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com.

