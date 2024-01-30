 Obituary: Bernard Thomas Thabault, 1951-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 30, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Bernard Thomas Thabault, 1951-2024 

Colchester native leaves behind many loved ones

Published January 30, 2024 at 1:41 p.m.

Bernard Thabault - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Bernard Thabault

Bernard Thomas Thabault, a longtime resident of Pompano Beach, Fla., died on January 25, 2024. He was 72 years old.

Bernard was born on December 14, 1951, in Colchester, Vt., to the late Dr. Wilfred Thabault and Doris A. McNamara Thabault. Bernard graduated from St. Anthony's Grammar School in Burlington, Vt., and Mount Assumption Institute in Plattsburgh, N.Y. He graduated from Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass., and the Potomac School of Law in Washington, D.C. He was a member of the State Bar of Georgia and the District of Columbia Bar. He was in private practice in Washington, D.C., for many years before retiring to Florida. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his infant brother, Gabriel; his sister Georgette Thabault; his best friend of many years, James R. Freeman; and his special friend Damian A. Gingerich.

He is survived by his sisters Susie Pisanelli (Dr. Victor Pisanelli) of Rutland, Vt.; Isabelle Thabault of Washington, D.C.; Paulette Thabault (Dr. Peter Gunther) of South Burlington, Vt.; Denise Thabault of West Rotunda, Fla.; Dr. Noelle Thabault of Williston, Vt.; and Bridget Thabault and Patrice Thabault, both of Burlington, Vt.

He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later time at All Saints Mission in Oakland Park, Fla., with the Reverend Bobby Cauhill officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Mission, 3460 Powerline Rd., Oakland Park, FL 33309, for the benefit of its soup kitchen.

Arrangements will be handled by Falowski Kalis Mcintee Funeral & Cremation Services in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

