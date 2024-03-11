Obituary: Brian Robert Bing, 1962-2024 

The family of Brian Robert Bing, of Burlington, Vt., is saddened to announce his passing on February 10, 2024, at the age of 61, a few weeks shy of his 62nd birthday.

Brian was born on February 23,1962, to the late Robert K. Bing and the late Jean P. Bing. He attended Burlington Public Schools and graduated from Burlington High School in 1980. During those years, Brian was actively involved in several sports, including ice hockey, soccer and baseball. He went on to study culinary arts at the Culinary Institute of America and graduated with high honors in 1986. Brian became an accomplished chef, sharing his talents with numerous restaurants during his impressive career.

Many of Brian’s coworker relationships fostered lasting friendships. Brian enjoyed playing golf, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with friends. His creative, original greeting cards were Brian’s special trademark. Brian possessed an incredible memory and could recount sporting events, scores and specific details about many of the great athletes of the ‘70s and ‘80s. He held a very beloved place in his heart for Lake Champlain and his memorable boyhood years on Crescent Beach Drive.

Brian was blessed with a sensitive, forgiving and amazing spirit. He will be greatly missed by his surviving brother Daniel R. Bing and sister-in-law, Kristine M. Bruni; brother Randal J. Bing and nephew, Jason P. Bing; as well as extended family and many friends and coworkers.

A private service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, located off North Avenue in Burlington, Vt.

Donations can be made in Brian’s memory to COTS, 95 North Ave., Burlington, VT. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.