Obituary: David Gladstone, 1952-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

David Gladstone

David Elchanan Gladstone, 72, of Shelburne, died peacefully, April 12, 2024, with his loving wife and daughter by his side.

Born in Burlington, Vt., he was the son of the late Dr. Arthur Gladstone and the late Esther (Dinner) Gladstone.

David graduated from Vassar College and received his MBA from the University of Vermont. David was a businessman. He was the founder and CEO of the Message Center, a Burlington-based communications company, for more than 30 years. Later, David was president of Palidor LLC, a real estate investment and management firm, for over 16 years and until the time of his death.

He served as a board member at the Flynn for over a decade. He was a long-standing Rotarian and one of the youngest presidents of the Burlington Rotary Club, as well as an active member of the Chamber of Commerce.

Throughout life, David was a steadfast contributor to numerous charitable causes. He craved culture and the performing arts, in particular live music and fine art. David was a devout Patriots fan, never missing a game, including multiple Super Bowl attendances.

David will be remembered for his sharp wit and childlike sense of humor; his larger-than-life presence, warmth and infectious smile; his lust for life, adventure and fun; and most of all, his immeasurable love for his family.

His memory will be treasured and kept alive by his loving wife, Sarah; daughter, Jennifer DeVarney, and husband, Adam; and two grandchildren, Chloe and Liam; his sister Kerana Kraft; brothers-in-law George Saiger and Leonard Swade; niece, Rachel Kraft, and husband, Doug Brown; nephews Aaron Saiger and wife, Lisa Gordis, Adam Kraft and partner, Lois Miller, and Ira Saiger and wife, Sara; as well as family and friends throughout the country. He is predeceased by his sisters Miriam Saiger, Judy Swade and Tamar O’Brien, and brother-in-law Dr. Avram Kraft.

On David’s behalf, his family would like to thank his entire team at the University of Vermont Medical Center who cared for David with compassion and dignity. Above all, his family would like to thank his incredible cardiology team, many of whom he considered a friend.

May his memory always be for a blessing. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the charity of your choice.