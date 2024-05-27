Obituary: Dr. Michelle Leigh Perron, 1968-2024 

Courtesy

Dr. Michelle Perron

Dr. Michelle Leigh Perron, “Michelle,” age 56, beloved daughter, wife, sister, aunt, friend and dedicated medical provider, passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2024, at home in Waterbury, Vt. Michelle embodied how to live a life grounded in caring, compassion and love.

Michelle was born on March 23, 1968, in Northfield, Vt. She was the beloved daughter of Winston “Win” and Marylou Perron. Michelle grew up in Montpelier and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1986. She also graduated from Colby College in Waterville, Maine, and later from the University of Vermont College of Medicine. Michelle’s greatest passion in life was being a pediatrician. Michelle was a dedicated partner in the Timberlane Pediatrics Group, providing care for many families in the community. She exemplified her passion for her work and care for others through her focus, commitment and tireless dedication.

Michelle was always driving herself to improve and succeed. In school, she stayed focused on learning; the result was good grades, the reward was knowledge. She pushed herself and her teammates, whether on the basketball court or the softball diamond. She was inspired to follow her Grandmother Clark, “Ginn,” who lived with the family, to pursue a career in the medical field. Ginn spent her life as a nurse, serving others and baking for the family, two passions Michelle carried on in her life. She would take care of all of her patients, get home late, and still find the time to make homemade birthday cakes for her nieces and nephews or that famous Christmas tree bread for Christmas morning. These behaviors were core to who she was, both growing up and as an adult. Who she was at heart never changed for Michelle.

On August 21, 2010, Michelle married James “Jim” Percy, and they made their home in Waterbury. Michelle and Jim shared their home with Michelle’s parents and many canine and feline “children.” Michelle and Jim graciously offered their home as the gathering place for Thanksgiving and other family events. Michelle was the consummate homemaker, aka Superwoman, too. Over the years, many nieces, nephews and cousins from all parts of the family attended her cookie-making sessions, while elders enjoyed her rum balls. Other hobbies and interests included gardening along with her adoring pets, Booker, Brise, Bruce and Baxter.

Survivors include her parents, Win and Marylou Perron; husband, Jim Percy; brother, Kevin Perron, and his wife, Christine; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 30, 5 to 8 p.m., at Guare & Sons Funeral Home, 30 School St., Montpelier, VT 05602.

The family will have a private interment ceremony at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting local charities that were important to Michelle. You can make memorial contributions in memory of Michelle Leigh Perron, MD, to the UVM Children’s Hospital, 111 Colchester Ave., Burlington, VT 05401, or to Central Vermont Humane Society, 1589 VT Route 14 S, E. Montpelier, VT 05651.