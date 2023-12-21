Obituary: Glen Alan Wright, 1949-2023 

Glen Alan Wright of Enosburg Falls, Vt., and Ocala, Fla., was a man with more nicknames than sunshine has rays: Twoey, Glen Bob, Bubby, Little Big Man and Bull. He wore them all with a twinkle in his eye and a smile that could light up a room. Though health challenges darkened his recent years, Glen faced them with courage, never letting his spirit diminish. On December 15, 2023, at the age of 74, he departed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of love and many deep friendships.



Glen completed his high school education at Enosburg Falls High School in 1967. In 1969, he married the love of his life, Rosemarie (Yandow) Wright. In the following years, he pursued accounting at Bentley College in Boston, earning his bachelor's degree in 1971.



Returning to Vermont from Boston, Glen embarked on building both his family and his career. He joined P.F. Jurgs accounting firm in Burlington and remained employed there when the company merged with KPMG in 1987. Rising through the ranks, Glen assumed the role of managing partner in 1992. A decade later, in 2002, he made the difficult decision to retire.



In addition to his career at KPMG, Glen left an indelible mark on the University of Vermont Medical Center, both as a passionate advocate and an engaged leader. He joined the foundation board in December 2016, serving with distinction until his passing. His commitment went beyond mere attendance. Glen actively served on the audit and finance committees, and both there and at board meetings, he never hesitated to ask the tough questions that ensured financial responsibility and sound decision making.



His loyalty to the hospital and its mission ran deep. He not only served on the foundation board from its inception in 2007 until his death but also embraced a leadership role, even taking on the mantle of chair for a term. Glen's dedication and unwavering voice will be deeply missed by the UVM Medical Center and the foundation he helped shape.



In the early 1980s, he and Rose began donating generously to support hospital needs and programs, including bringing the Children’s Miracle Network to the UVM Children’s Hospital and, with a generous lead gift in 2015, the Glen and Rosemarie Wright Mother Baby Unit, offering 22 single rooms.



He also was an advisory board member for the Cardiovascular Research Institute of Vermont. He served as a board member and former chair of the Vermont Economic Progress Council, chair of the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, board member of Cynosure and chair of the Town of South Hero Selectboard and held board seats with the Flynn Theater for the Performing Arts, Vermont Business Roundtable and Burlington YMCA. He also sat on the boards of Boys & Girls Club of Burlington, the Champlain Valley Exposition, and the Fletcher Allen Foundation.



Beyond family and personal connections, Glen held a prominent role in Vermont's political landscape. He served as a trusted adviser to four Vermont governors: Howard Dean, Jim Douglas, Peter Shumlin and Phil Scott. His dedication to the state's economic prosperity extended beyond counsel, as he actively championed its growth. Glen twice chaired Phil Scott's campaign finances, first for lieutenant governor and again for governor.



His commitment to Vermont's well-being was further acknowledged through prestigious awards. The C. Harry Beheny Lifetime Economic Development Achievement Award and the Robert A. Skiff Community Improvement Award stand as testaments to his tireless efforts in strengthening the state's economic and social fabric.



As a passionate stock car racing fan, in the late ’70s Glen had an initial meeting with broadcaster Ken Squier, who was in need of financial advice, and laid the groundwork for Glen’s involvement in motorsports. On a balmy summer Thursday, he met with broadcaster Ken, and Glen, sensing a need, offered his expertise as a financial adviser. The meeting ended with Glen asking, "Heading to Thunder Road, Ken?" Ken, surprised and delighted, replied, "Sure, hop in!" Thus began a deep friendship and business partnership that spanned both Vermont and NASCAR, with Glen's steady wisdom and support fueling Squier's legendary media career.



Glen's connection to Squier's two Vermont racetracks led him to team up with promising young driver Robbie Crouch in the early 1980s. As co-owner of L & W Racing and principal owner of Glen Wright Motorsports, Glen played a pivotal role in powering Crouch to six championships in NASCAR North and the American Canadian Tour racing series. After witnessing Crouch's success, Glen decided to get behind the wheel himself. He even tasted victory in August 1994 at Airborne in Plattsburgh, N.Y.



In the early 2000s, Tom Curley, founder of the American Canadian Tour and another cherished friend, enlisted Glen's expertise as race director. Glen is remembered by many in the racing community for his excellence in that role, rising above hot tempers with fair and balanced decisions, born out of respect for all.



His infectious humor and warm smile will be deeply missed. Even his four-legged canine companion Sammy Joe mourns his loss. One can only imagine Glen being joyfully greeted by all the canine friends who went before him, their wagging tails and slobbery kisses a welcome homecoming he surely loved.



Glen's legacy is carried on by his three children. Matthew Alan, who is married to Molly (Goldman) Wright, resides with their two sons, Aidan and Seamus, in West Linn, Ore. Jeramie Stratton, married to Tempy (Belote) Wright, calls Austin, Texas, home. Jill Marie, married to Jay Houck, lives with their two boys, James and Liam, in Marion, Mass. Glen took immense pride in the achievements of his children and the lives they forged for themselves.



Surviving Glen are his wife, Rosemarie; his brother, Terry; his sister-in-law, Louise; and their children, Sandra, Michael and Judy. Additionally, he is survived by his devoted sister, Donna Couture, and brother-in-law, Norman, along with their children, Kelly and Shaun. Glen also leaves numerous nieces and nephews on the Yandow side.



Among Glen's cherished relationships are his best friend, John Winters, and John's wife, Lauriette. He also leaves behind his mentor, colleague and dear friend, David Coates. In the professional realm of accounting and law, Glen is remembered fondly by many good friends. Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Green Wright and Wilbur S. Wright, of Enosburg Falls, Vt.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Goss Funeral Services Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024, 11 a.m., at the Enosburg Falls United Methodist Church, 245 Church St., Enosburg Falls, VT, with a burial service to follow.

It was Glen’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in donation to the UVM Children’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s 5th Floor, 1 So. Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401, or gifts can be made at give.uvmhealth.org/supportourkids.



We are putting together a final, heartfelt tribute to Glen, filled with the voices of friends and family, woven from the voices of those who loved him most. Through shared stories, cherished memories and poignant reflections, we hope to paint a portrait of the remarkable life he led and the profound impact he had on each of us.



This collection of messages will be a reminder of his kind spirit and the countless ways he has touched so many lives. We would be deeply honored if you could please lend your voice to this project. Whether you share a funny anecdote, a poignant memory or simply express your sentiments of Glen, your contribution will hold immense value. No story is too small; no anecdote is too lighthearted. Did Glen make you laugh until you cried? Did he teach you something invaluable? Did he inspire you to reach for your dreams? Share those moments because they're the threads that wove his life. A meaningful story or a shared memory will truly resonate and create a lasting impression. You can record for up to 30 minutes, and you can call back as often as you’d like.



Your participation will bring great joy and serve as a testament to the enduring love and admiration that surrounded him. We are truly grateful for your willingness to contribute to this gift, a lasting tribute to the remarkable man that Glen was. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. — Rose, Matt, Jeramie and Jill.



To make a recording, just call 1-800-437-3009, and once prompted, enter your invitation number: 90483. Record your message after the tone. When finished, you can either hang up or press the # key. If you press the # key, you’ll be given options to listen to your recording, accept your recording or rerecord it.