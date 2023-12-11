 Obituary: Katherine Mueller, 1953-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 11, 2023

Obituary: Katherine Mueller, 1953-2023 

Former teacher will be remembered for her outgoing personality and her impact on her students’ lives

Published December 11, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated December 11, 2023 at 8:19 a.m.

Kathleen Mueller
  • Courtesy
  • Kathleen Mueller

Kathy Mueller, 70, of Colchester, Vt., passed away peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House, in the early morning of November 6, 2023, while holding the hand of her daughter, Julia. She was born on July 21, 1953, in Atlantic City, N.J., to the late Norma and James Weber. Kathy was predeceased by her parents, as well as by her sisters Suzanne Williams and Joanne Weber.

Kathy is survived by her sister Jane Weber; her daughter, Julia Atherton; son-in-law, Joseph Atherton; and grandson, Grayson Atherton. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Kathy attended Fair Lawn High School and later pursued higher education at Ramapo College and William Patterson University. From age 12, she knew her calling in life was to teach. She began by becoming a swim instructor and lifeguard, followed by a position as an elite gymnastics coach. For the last 19 years of her career, she taught in Waldwick, N.J., as a second-grade schoolteacher and then as an assessment prep teacher for grades 6 through 8.

After retiring she moved to Vermont with her mother, Norma, to be closer to her daughter and grandson. In her free time, Kathy enjoyed pursuing various hobbies. She was especially proud to have taught herself how to play the guitar at age 65. She had a talent for drawing and expressed her creativity through her artwork. Kathy also found joy in baking cookies and would share them with everyone who crossed her path.

Kathy will be remembered for her outgoing personality, the impact she made on the lives of her students, and the warmth and kindness she expressed to everyone she met. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

In memory of Kathy, donations may be made in her name to the McClure Miller Respite House.

