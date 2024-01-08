Obituary: Nancy Ann Emberley, 1942-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Nancy Emberley

Nancy Ann Emberley, 81, of Shelburne, Vt., died on January 1, 2024, at the McLure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt., from complications due to Parkinson’s disease. Nancy was born on August 5, 1942, and earned a BA and an MA at the University of Vermont. She taught home economics at Camels Hump Middle School and Vergennes Union High School for many years before spearheading Vermont’s Comprehensive School Health program for the Vermont Department of Education. Nancy was uncommonly close to her husband, Jon, and they did most everything together, including extensive travels in the Caribbean and Europe. Nancy was an avid, artistic quilter and an expert seamstress. She enjoyed painting, particularly with watercolors, and loved to dance. In addition, she was a master cook. Nancy loved being physically active before the Parkinson’s disease worsened, and when it did, she participated in the Northeast Disabled Athletic Association-Adaptive Kayaking program. She ran the Vermont City Marathon with her husband, Jon, when they were both 60 years young. She rode horses and loved to kayak, ride bikes, swim and garden. She hiked on Vermont’s trails and walked Vermont’s dirt roads and paths.



Nancy was friendly and caring toward everyone and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Yarnall, and her beloved black lab, Gus; her children, David Emberley, Chris Emberley and Deanna Emberley Bailey, and their spouses, Susan Emberley, Karen Emberley and Chris Bailey, respectively; her stepdaughter, Anna Couperthwait, and her husband, George; her loving grandchildren Anthony Emberley, Katie Emberley, Elliot Emberley and his wife, Jennifer, Thomas Wilson, and Charlotte and Harper Couperthwait; her great-grandchild, Hudson Emberley; her sister, Joanne Howes; and her brother Bob Farr. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Marguerite and John Farr; her brother John; and her grandchildren Amanda Emberley, Solon Bailey and Liam Bailey.



A memorial service will be held in late June for Nancy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McLure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt.