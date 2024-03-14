Obituary: Nancy Looby, 1935-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Nancy Looby

Nancy Looby, née Godfrey, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2024, in Burlington, Vt., after a brief illness. Nancy was born in St. Albans, Vt., on June 7, 1935, the daughter of the late Arthur and Evelyn (Lambert) Godfrey.

Nancy grew up in Swanton, Vt., surrounded by loving relatives. Nancy especially enjoyed her time with her grandparents Clifton and Florence Lambert, grandmother Alma Godfrey, and her cousin Ted Lapier, who was like a brother. Nancy graduated from Swanton High School and Vermont Junior College. She worked briefly as a medical secretary before meeting the love of her life, Clement Looby.

Three short months after meeting, Clem proposed to Nancy, and on September 15, 1956, they married in Swanton, Vt. Clem and Nancy’s marriage was an inspiration to many. They loved each other deeply, and their love extended outward to their children, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family and friends. They opened their house to numerous people for dinner or a stay. Nancy loved to feed people and always had a meal, with more than enough left over, for anyone in her home. Every night, Clem and Nancy would sit down before dinner, have a cocktail and “visit.” It was not unusual for friends to stop by to join them. To this day, we smile when we talk about how they would “sit and visit.”

Nancy read voraciously. Typically, she could be found reading more than one book at the same time. She passed down her love of reading to her children and grandchildren. She worked as a children’s librarian at the library during summers and as a substitute librarian during the school year. Nancy’s love of books and instilling her love of reading in others led her to return to college; she graduated with honors from Trinity College of Vermont with a double major in elementary education and psychology. She tutored many students in reading and writing. Nancy loved all types of books but especially mysteries and cookbooks. Even toward the end of her life, she read constantly and found an interest in World War II history books and anything about Winston Churchill. She even took an interest in medical textbooks. Whenever her children were ill, she would read to us, no matter our age. It was always comforting to hear her share the books from her childhood.

Most important to Nancy was her family and a welcoming home. She loved her children deeply and became involved in what they did. Nancy was a Cub Scout troop leader, Girl Scout leader, homeroom mother, Sunday school teacher and softball coach, among the many roles she played. She cheered her children from the sidelines and attended every event in which we were involved. When she had grandchildren, she loved each of them so very much. Nancy also loved animals, especially cats and her beloved dog, Harris. Nancy and Clem supported the Humane Society throughout their lives.

Nancy will be missed by many. She is survived by her children, Lorraine (Michael) Cunningham, Theodore (Winnie) Looby, and Andrea (Jay) Amicangelo; grandchildren, Aaron, Kate and Sean Cunningham; Charlotte, Russell, Josephine and Desmond Looby; and Wesley Amicangelo; and her beloved cat, Gracie. What gives us comfort is that Nancy and Clem are reunited, talking about their day, as they sit and visit for eternity.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be scheduled this summer. Nancy hated cold weather and dark colors. She would love everyone to gather, eat, wear bright colorful clothes, and, of course, sit and visit. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct., South Burlington, VT, or your favorite animal shelter.