Obituary: Stephen F. Lichtenstein, 1931-2023 

Stephen Lichtenstein

Stephen F. Lichtenstein, beloved husband and father, dedicated attorney, and founding member of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, passed away at the age of 92, in the early morning hours of December 21, 2023, at his home in Stowe, Vt. He spent his last moments on this Earth with Carole, his beloved wife of nearly 66 years. Steve leaves behind a large family and a legacy of love, kindness, wisdom and generosity.

Steve was born in Baltimore, Md., in 1931, to loving parents Edith and Sydney Lichtenstein. They raised Steve and his older brother, Barry, in Baltimore, where Steve became Bar Mitzvah, and later in Roanoke, Va., where Steve graduated from Jefferson Senior High School. He went on to graduate magna cum laude from Washington and Lee University in Virginia, then cum laude from New York University Law School, where he was a Root Tilden Scholar.



While studying in New York, Steve met the woman of his dreams, Carole Goldstein. She often referred to him as “the boy with the golden soul.” They married in 1958 and built a beautiful life together, raising four children in Lawrence Township, N.J. Steve was a steadfast, supportive force in the lives of his family and many friends. He was a philanthropist who volunteered his time, money and legal expertise to countless causes and individuals. Often, when out and about, people would come up and shake his hand, thanking him for some kindness, great or small.



Steve led a successful law career that spanned more than four decades. He began this journey as a deputy district attorney in Trenton and eventually opened his own practice. He later spent 18 years as vice president and general counsel for Lenox, the fine china maker. In semiretirement, Steve returned to private practice, serving as of counsel with a New Jersey law firm.



After many years as part-time residents of Stowe, Vt., Steve and Carole had developed meaningful relationships and connections to the town. They felt at home there and decided to make it their permanent residence in the early 2000s. Steve was a founding member and early president of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, where he served a central role in the construction of Stowe's first and only synagogue and the establishment of nearby Darchei Shalom Cemetery.



Steve was an avid skier who could be found on the slopes many a morning well into his eighties, along with several close friends. They called themselves “the Dawn Patrol.”



Steve loved to laugh, and his family could always tell by the glint in his eye and mischievous grin that he was about to crack a silly joke. He loved dogs and once performed CPR to save an ailing newborn puppy that went on to live a long, happy life with the family.



Steve nurtured and loved all of his children unconditionally and impressed upon them the importance of being kind and decent to others.



Most of all, Steve dearly loved his wife. They were partners and best friends. They lived and breathed together as one for most of their lives. Even in recent years, as Steve developed memory loss and Carole struggled with her physical health, they continued to help each other through every moment of every day. Together, they were a perfect pair; he was the brawn and she the brain. He would often look deeply into her eyes and say, “Hello, beautiful.” Steve remained madly in love with Carole until the end.



Steve Lichtenstein is survived by his wife, Carole; their son Lee Lichtenstein (Cyndi Snyder); daughter Holly Lichtenstein; son Paul Lichtenstein (Kathy); and son Matthew Lichtenstein (Hilary Wood); along with nine grandchildren (and their partners), Sara Rose, Elias, Eisha, Pamela, Sophia, Julian, Tara, Naomi and Gabriel. He is also survived by his beloved great-grandchildren, Penina, Eitan and Skylar, as well as his sister-in-law Charlotte Lichtenstein and her children, John Lichtenstein (Annie), Amy Davidson (Donald) and Robert Lichtenstein, and their children.



Funeral services were held on December 26, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe.