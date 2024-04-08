Obituary: Vernon Konczal, 1935-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Vernon Konczal

Vernon “Vern” Richard Konczal passed away peacefully at his home with his son, Michael, at his side. Vern was born on May 8, 1935, to Stanley and Lillian Konczal and lived in Detroit, Mich., with his elder brother, Norman, and younger sister, Elaine.

Vern attended high school and college at the University of Detroit and graduated from dental college in 1959. During these years, he was responsible for the distribution and sales of the Detroit Free Press at the Packard Motor Complex, which proudly allowed him to pay his own way and buy a car. He loved telling stories from those days — scraping by, working through freezing conditions and having fun exploits with his friends.

Vern joined the U.S. Army and served as the post dental surgeon at Fort Greely in Alaska. While in Alaska, he met JoAnn Bobian, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt., and they were married in Massena, N.Y., in 1962. After settling in Lathrup Village, Mich., Vern and JoAnn raised their three children, Michael, Steven and Marilee, and he practiced dentistry in Redford, Mich., for 35 years.

He had a strong sense of responsibility towards others and often bartered with his patients.

Having played American Legion and high school baseball, Vern always listened to Tigers baseball, but he was also a devoted fan of other Detroit sports and held seasons tickets to the Red Wings, Lions and Michigan football. He was also a superfan of his children’s activities and coached their Little League and recreational sports teams.

Vern was a man of very strong faith and was deeply devoted to service, public and professional alike. He served on the board of directors at the University of Detroit Mercy, was a charter member of the Association of Professions of the Knights of Columbus, a life member of the Association of Military Surgeons, president of St. Bede Christian Services, University of Detroit Mercy and a member of American Legion Post 91. His half days of work on Wednesdays found him serving at his favorite soup kitchen in downtown Detroit.

Vern had a dry sense of humor and a pragmatic view on life. His catch phrase was “keep it simple.” He found pleasure in his homegrown tomatoes, fishing, golfing, Stroh’s beer, cookies baked from his mother’s recipes and tinkering on all sorts of projects. He also was keen on staying on top of investment and latest health-related tips.

Later in life, Vern proved that you can teach an old dog new tricks, when he left his hometown and joined his wife in her dream of living in Vermont. Not one to loll away his days, retirement found Vern helping out at the Burlington Free Press and the Jericho post office. Both of these jobs offered him the opportunity to be engaged and to become minutely intimate with his new environment.

As JoAnn’s health declined, Vern took on the role of caretaker with great love and devotion. It was his few hours every Friday at the Hornets’ Nest, embraced by a lovely group of fans and led by his very special friend and dedicated caretaker over many years, Debbie Lang, that sustained him week after week, when he could no longer spend time with his buddies on the links at the Catamount Club or Essex Country Club.

Vern is predeceased by JoAnn and his daughter-in-law, Janet (Cook) Konczal. He is survived by his brother, Norman, and sister, Elaine; his children, Mike, Steven (Julianna Doherty) and Marilee (Burt Willey); numerous cousins, nephews and nieces; and nine grandchildren.

A celebration-of-life happy hour will be held at the Hornets’ Nest, in Essex Junction on Tuesday, May 7, at 5 p.m. A graveside ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., at St. Thomas Cemetery, Range Rd., in Underhill, followed by a gathering at noon at the Catamount Club in Williston.