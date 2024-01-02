 Obituary: William Farr, 1939-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 02, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: William Farr, 1939-2023 

Marine and devoted husband and father advised businesses across Vermont

Published January 2, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated January 2, 2024 at 4:21 p.m.

click to enlarge William Farr - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • William Farr

William Farr of Burlington, Vt., died on December 31, 2023, of natural causes after injuries from a fall. Born in Freehold, N.J., Bill spent his teen summers in Jericho, Vt., where he met his future wife, Carlynn (née Buxton). Bill served four years in the United States Marine Corps, then earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He worked in retail for the first part of his career, holding management positions at Lord & Taylor, Carroll Reed Ski Shops, Magram’s and others. His latter career involved advising small and medium-size businesses across Vermont, helping to write business plans, arranging financing and installing best practices. A devoted husband and father, Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carlynn; his son, Bill (Suzanne); his daughter, Vicki; and his grandchildren, Braxton and Allie. No services are planned.

Tags:

