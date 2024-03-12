Save the Dates: Spring Fun for the Whole Family 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Stephen Mease

Lyla Trigaux as Dorothy Gale

Wiz of a Wiz

April 11-14

Theatergoers journey over the rainbow and down the yellow brick road with Lyric Theatre at the beloved local troupe's 50th anniversary performance of The Wizard of Oz. Lavish costumes, spectacular sets, iconic musical numbers and plenty of magic make this a trip to Oz unlike any other.

Thursday, April 11, and Friday, April 12, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 13, 1 & 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 14, 1 & 6 p.m., at the Flynn in Burlington. $20-49. Info, 863-5966, flynnvt.org.

Sweet Tooth

March 23 & 24

click to enlarge Courtesy

Sugar on Snow Party

Audubon Vermont marks the annual Maple Open House Weekend with a two-day Sugar on Snow Party at the sugarhouse. Guests of all ages sample frozen maple candy, tap trees, collect sap and explore the Audubon Center's bird-friendly sugar bush. The person who finds the Golden Tap wins treats from Lake Champlain Chocolates.

Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Green Mountain Audubon Center in Huntington. Free. Info, 434-3068, vt.audubon.org.

Words, Words, Words

March 25-April 30

click to enlarge Courtesy

PoemCity

Burgeoning bookworms and their lit-loving parents find plenty to enjoy at PoemCity 2024, Montpelier's annual festival of words hosted by the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. National Poetry Month in the Capital City features crafts, readings, a joint project with ArtWalk and Geof Hewitt's beloved All Ages Anything Goes Poetry Slam.

Monday, March 25, through Tuesday, April 30, at various Montpelier locations. Free; some activities require preregistration. Info, 223-3338, kellogghubbard.org.

Sun and Games

April 5-7

click to enlarge Courtesy

Solar Eclipse Festival

The run-up to totality on April 8 is absolutely stellar at the ECHO Center's Solar Eclipse Festival. Visitors get spacey at an eclipse pop-up exhibit, imagine themselves as astronauts at the immersive "Mission Aerospace" exhibit, learn about all the ways to watch an eclipse safely and enjoy other hands-on, all-ages activities. Find more eclipse-related events on page 22.

Friday, April 5, through Sunday, April 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington. Regular admission, $14.50-18; free for members and kids 2 and under; preregister. Info, 864-1848, echovermont.org.

I Kid Ewe Not

April 27 & 28

click to enlarge Courtesy

Baby Farm Animal Celebration

With an oink-oink here and a cheep-cheep there, families mark the start of spring at Billings Farm & Museum's annual Baby Farm Animal Celebration. Between crafts, games, stories and sheepshearing demonstrations, families get to meet the guests of honor themselves: the farm's first-year class of calves, lambs, goat kids, piglets and turkey chicks.

Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock. Regular admission, $12-19; free for members and kids 2 and under. Info, 457-2355, billingsfarm.org.

Sound of Music

May 10-12

click to enlarge © Arne9001 | Dreamstime

Young Tradition Festival

Vermont's young up-and-coming musicians and dancers get their time in the spotlight at the Young Tradition Festival, a three-day celebration of intergenerational arts education. Acts at the Burlington Farmers Market and City Hall Auditorium include the student and mentor showcase, Himalayan Dreams, and Genticorum; families join in the fun at a jam session and contra dance.

Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12, at various Burlington locations. Prices vary. Info, 388-4964, vtfolklife.org.

Don't Stop Me Now

May 13

click to enlarge Courtesy of Nick Plouffe

Kingman Fest

St. Albans throws the block party of the season with its third annual Kingman Fest. Party people enjoy a street fair packed with food, drinks and other goodies; games and activities for all ages; and a blowout concert featuring "The Voice" finalist Morgan Myles and the Music of Queen front man Jesse Agan. Proceeds benefit the revitalization efforts of St. Albans for the Future.

Saturday, May 11, 5-9 p.m., at Kingman St. in St. Albans. Free. Info, 617-431-8015, kingmanfest.com.