 Save the Dates: Spring Fun for the Whole Family | Kids VT | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

March 12, 2024 Guides » Kids VT

Save the Dates: Spring Fun for the Whole Family 

By

Published March 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

This article was originally published in Seven Days' monthly parenting magazine, Kids VT.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Sugar on Snow Party @ Audubon Vermont Sugarhouse

    • Guests of all ages tap trees, collect sap, taste candy and explore a bird-friendly sugar bush....
    • Sat., March 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun., March 24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

  • PoemCity 2024 @ Various Montpelier locations

    • The beloved local festival of words, hosted by Kellogg-Hubbard Library, fills National Poetry Month with readings, workshops and talks. See kellogghubbard.org for full schedule....
    • Mon., March 25, 6-7 p.m., Thu., March 28, 8-11 p.m. and April 1-30 Free; some activities require preregistration.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Solar Eclipse Festival @ ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

    • The run-up to April 8 features a special eclipse exhibit and plenty of hands-on, all-ages activities....
    • Fri., April 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., April 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., April 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular admission, $14.50-18; free for members and kids 2 and under; preregister.

  • 'The Wizard of Oz' @ The Flynn

    • Lyric Theatre celebrates its 50th anniversary with a lavish adaptation of this beloved trip down the yellow brick road....
    • Thu., April 11, 7:30 p.m., Fri., April 12, 7:30 p.m., Sat., April 13, 1 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., April 14, 1 & 6 p.m. $20-49.

  • Baby Farm Animal Celebration @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • With an oink-oink here and a cheep-cheep there, families mark the start of spring with crafts, seed planting and baby animal meet-and-greets....
    • Sat., April 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., April 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular admission, $12-19; free for members and kids 2 and under.

  • User Submitted
    Young Tradition Festival @ Various Burlington locations

    • Vermont's young up-and-coming musicians and dancers get their time in the spotlight at a three-day celebration of intergenerational arts education. See vtfolklife.org for full...
    • Fri., May 10, Sat., May 11 and Sun., May 12 Prices vary.

  • User Submitted
    Kingman Fest @ Kingman St.

    • A street fair full of food and family-friendly fun ends in a blowout concert for all to sing along to....
    • Sat., May 11, 5-9 p.m. Free,
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Kids VT »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 13-19

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 13-19

    The days are getting longer, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an appearance by best-selling author Rebecca Serle to discuss her latest novel, Expiration Dates.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 11, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 6-12

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 6-12

    The days are getting longer, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Small Island Big Song, a performing arts project that reunites the distant yet interconnected musical traditions of 16 countries from across the Pacific and Indian oceans.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 4, 2024
  • Superstar Drag Queen Sasha Velour Returns to Vermont

  • Superstar Drag Queen Sasha Velour Returns to Vermont

    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 28, 2024
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ add your event

Latest in Kids VT

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation