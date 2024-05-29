Saunders Warns of State Intervention If Struggling School District Doesn't Shape Up 

after teachers realized that funds automatically taken out of their paychecks hadn’t been deposited into their retirement accounts. (It was later attributed to an administrative error.)





Winooski could be particularly at risk, Chavarria said, because it has been classified by the state for two years as a school in need of comprehensive supports, a designation based on metrics such as test scores and graduation rates. Because of its large number of students from other countries who are learning English, the data do not reflect the quality of education the school district provides, Chavarria explained in an interview this week.

Chavarria said Bouchey assured him a Vermont education secretary would be unlikely to use it to justify school closures or similarly drastic actions.



Chavarria said he’s alarmed that Saunders would bring up the fact that she has the power to use the law so early in her tenure.



Asked about Saunders' letter, an Agency of Education spokesperson said on Wednesday that its interactions with Windham Southwest had been collaborative and supportive.



"We take seriously our role to provide leadership, support and oversight to Vermont’s education system," the spokesperson said in a statement. "In our oversight role, it was the AOE’s duty to make the [supervisory union] leadership aware of the potential consequences if issues that put safe student learning at risk continued unaddressed."

The agency declined to comment on Chavarria's memo.

Dirth, who previously served as superintendent of Maple Run Unified School District in St. Albans, was named acting superintendent of the district last month after the school board voted to put superintendent Barbara Anne Komons-Montroll on paid administrative leave. He said he invited Agency of Education staff to conduct a site visit, which occurred on April 29, to get a better sense of the issues facing the supervisory union.



Saunders penned the letter to Bailey, the board chair, on May 15. In it, Saunders said the agency was “appreciative of the board’s willingness to allow the AOE to step in and help assess needs in the areas of concern” and noted that continuing the partnership voluntarily would “lead to the best outcome for the supervisory union, its staff and its students.”



But Saunders also cautioned that, under Vermont statute, she was allowed to “pursue non-voluntary intervention” if the district continued to struggle. She cited the potential of adjusting “supervisory union boundaries or responsibilities of the superintendency; permitting the Secretary to assume administrative control of an individual school, school district, or supervisory union … ordering the closure of an individual school or schools and a requirement that the school district pay tuition to another public school or an approved independent school; or an order of merger of two or more school districts to consolidate their governance structures.”



The letter notes that the agency wasn't recommending those measures and would only pursue them in "the extreme case" that the district doesn't improve.

Dirth said that since the visit, agency staff has been very helpful in working with him to address issues related to staffing and finances. He did not interpret Saunders' letter as negative or threatening.



"Whether [Saunders] put a paragraph in [the letter] that states a statute already in existence is immaterial to me as long as [the agency is] helping us," Dirth said. "What you’ll see in two-thirds or three-fourths of that letter is positivity, a show of support [and] a willingness to work collaboratively with us."



Bailey also said she'd been encouraged by her interactions with Saunders and her staff so far and is not concerned that the agency would take any of the extreme measures Saunders outlined in her letter.



"It didn’t ever seem to me that it would come to that," Bailey said, “as long as we work to correct issues we’ve been having."



