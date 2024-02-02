Teachers' Union Raises 'Significant Concerns' About Dyslexia Screening Bill 

click to enlarge File: Daria Bishop

Melissa Haggett teaching reading to first graders at Vergennes Union Elementary School



Fannon argued that research about how to most effectively teach reading is “ever evolving” and that the state should not “become beholden to one particular instructional practice because it happens to be politically popular or touted by the press.”



“What teachers say they need most to teach all readers is flexibility,” Fannon said. “Every student is different and different learners require different pathways to reading proficiency.”



Fannon noted that Vermont-NEA has long held the position that legislative action should not dictate school curriculum.



In questioning following the testimony, Gulick pressed Fannon on some of his criticism. Gulick said her bill was not aimed at revamping reading instruction in Vermont but was a “targeted approach” to identify early elementary students who need more literacy support.





Vermont students have experienced a gradual decline in standardized reading test scores in recent years. Today, only about half of Vermont third graders read proficiently. Results are far worse for children of color and those with disabilities or living in poverty.



“At what point do you draw a line in the sand and say, ‘This is a crisis. We need to do something different'?” Gulick asked. “Is there room for change? Is there room for some behavior that might require some evolution?”



Fannon said his members believe that the state is “making great strides” when it comes to literacy. Some of the Agency of Education's initiatives to improve literacy in the state, he said, such as the rollout of a virtual course for teachers about the science of reading, “are really just getting going.”



Gulick asked Fannon how long he would give the current system to start showing results.



“I don’t know," Fannon said. “We should be doing data collection so that we have a better understanding of … where the kids are… We won’t know until some point [in] the future.”



In a written statement on Friday in response to questions from Seven Days, Fannon tempered his criticism of the bill. He said Vermont-NEA does not oppose S.204 but instead has “made suggestions to the bill to improve it, which is part of the legislative process.” Fannon said his testimony was shaped by Vermont-NEA’s 21-member board, which is composed of educators.



“Their input and real-world classroom experiences were critical to my written testimony, including the suggestions to improve the bill,” Fannon said.



But local advocates for scientifically based reading instruction said Fannon’s testimony differed from their own experiences.



Laurie Quinn is president of the



Dorinne Dorfman, a reading specialist and board member of the



Dorfman also took issue with a statement Fannon made about Vermont’s eighth graders doing “really well” on the National Assessment of Educational Progress , a national standardized test. “At what point do you draw a line in the sand and say, ‘This is a crisis. We need to do something different'?” Gulick asked. “Is there room for change? Is there room for some behavior that might require some evolution?”Fannon said his members believe that the state is “making great strides” when it comes to literacy. Some of the Agency of Education's initiatives to improve literacy in the state, he said, such as the rollout of a virtual course for teachers about the science of reading, “are really just getting going.”Gulick asked Fannon how long he would give the current system to start showing results.“I don’t know," Fannon said. “We should be doing data collection so that we have a better understanding of … where the kids are… We won’t know until some point [in] the future.”In a written statement on Friday in response to questions from, Fannon tempered his criticism of the bill. He said Vermont-NEA does notS.204 but instead has “made suggestions to the bill to improve it, which is part of the legislative process.” Fannon said his testimony was shaped by Vermont-NEA’s 21-member board, which is composed of educators.“Their input and real-world classroom experiences were critical to my written testimony, including the suggestions to improve the bill,” Fannon said.But local advocates for scientifically based reading instruction said Fannon’s testimony differed from their own experiences.Laurie Quinn is president of the Stern Center for Language and Learning , a nonprofit that works with hundreds of teachers in dozens of school districts across the state to implement evidence-based reading instruction and provides private tutoring to struggling readers. Quinn said many students who come to the Stern Center for help have reading issues that have been minimized or misunderstood in the past. Requiring a reading screening in the early grades “could be a very powerful way to ensure that intervention comes earlier,” she said, and would save numerous families the heartache that comes with struggling to read.Dorinne Dorfman, a reading specialist and board member of the International Dyslexia Association’s Northern New England chapter , was present for Fannon's testimony. Dorfman said Fannon's account did not represent “the views of teachers who are using scientifically based methods … and seeing big gains in their students.”Dorfman also took issue with a statement Fannon made about Vermont’s eighth graders doing “really well” on the



