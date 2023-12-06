Now Playing in Theaters: December 6-12 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Seacia Pavao/Focus Features

new in theaters

ANIMAL CROSSING CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: THE MOVIE: A boy brings Christmas to a village full of animals in this family animation directed by Devin Sanchez. (88 min, TV-Y. Majestic)

THE BOY AND THE HERON: Renowned animator Hayao Miyazaki brings us a fantasy with autobiographical elements about a boy seeking his mom in the otherworld. With the voices of Soma Santoki and Masaki Suda. (124 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

EILEEN: A young woman (Thomasin McKenzie) in a dead-end job becomes obsessed with a coworker (Anne Hathaway) in this period piece adapted from Ottessa Moshfegh's novel by William Oldroyd (Lady Macbeth). (97 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

THE OATH: Darin Scott (who also directed) plays the warrior prophet Moroni in this epic adaptation of the Book of Mormon, set in North America in 400 AD. (104 min, PG-13. Essex)

currently playing

DREAM SCENARIO ★★★1/2 Nicolas Cage plays a man who finds himself suddenly appearing in other people's dreams in this horror-tinged comedy from director Kristoffer Borgli. With Lily Bird and Julianne Nicholson. (102 min, R. Essex, Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 12/6)

GODZILLA MINUS ONE ★★★★ This new Godzilla film from Japan, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, goes back to the monster's origins in the aftermath of the atomic bomb. Minami Hamabe and Sakura Ando star. (125 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Paramount)

THE HOLDOVERS ★★★1/2 Paul Giamatti plays a grumpy prep school teacher forced to spend the holidays with his least favorite student in the acclaimed comedy-drama from Alexander Payne. (133 min, R. Big Picture, Capitol, Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 11/22)

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES ★★1/2 This prequel to the blockbuster dystopian series explores the youth of villain-to-be Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth). (157 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe)

JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM: Antonio Banderas plays King Herod in a retelling of the Christmas story in family-friendly musical form. Adam Anders directed. (98 min, PG. Capitol)

NAPOLEON ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix plays France's emperor and Vanessa Kirby is his beloved Josephine in this historical epic from Ridley Scott. (158 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Star, Stowe)

NEXT GOAL WINS ★★ Michael Fassbender attempts to coach the notoriously losing American Samoa soccer team to glory in this fact-based comedy from director Taika Waititi. (103 min, PG-13. Playhouse)

PRISCILLA ★★★★ Sofia Coppola tells the story of the romance of Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi) and his teen bride (Cailee Spaeny). (113 min, R. Welden)

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE ★★★★1/2 Beyoncé takes her turn with a concert film, shot on her Renaissance World Tour. (150 min, NR. Thu-Sun only: Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

SALTBURN ★★★ Emerald Fennell directed this dark comedy/thriller about an Oxford University student (Barry Keoghan) spending the summer with his wealthier friend's family. (127 min, R. Essex, Roxy; reviewed 11/29)

THE SHIFT: A man finds himself transported into a dystopia in this sci-fi film directed by Brock Heasley. With Neal McDonough and Kristoffer Polaha. (115 min, PG-13. Essex)

SILENT NIGHT ★★★ All a grieving father wants for Christmas is vengeance on a brutal gang in this action flick from John Woo, starring Joel Kinnaman and Catalina Sandino Moreno. (104 min, R. Majestic)

THANKSGIVING ★★★ Turkey Day gets its own slasher movie about a killer on the loose in Plymouth, Mass. Patrick Dempsey and Gina Gershon star. Eli Roth directed. (107 min, R. Majestic)

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER ★★1/2 The third installment in the animated musical family series reunites Justin Timberlake's character with his boy band brethren. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Welden)

WISH ★★1/2 A young girl (voice of Ariana DeBose) calls on the power of a star to save her kingdom in this Disney animation, also starring Chris Pine and Alan Tudyk. (95 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Star, Stowe, Welden)

older films and special screenings

THE ABYSS (Essex, Wed 6 only)

BACKCOUNTRY FILM FESTIVAL (Big Picture, Fri only)

A CHRISTMAS STORY (40TH ANNIVERSARY) (Essex, Sun & Wed 13 only)

DIE HARD (Star)

ELF (Bijou)

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (Essex, Wed 6 only)

MERRY GOOD ENOUGH (Savoy, Wed 13 only)

METROPOLITAN OPERA: FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS (Essex, Sat only)

MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL (48 1/2 ANNIVERSARY EDITION) (Essex, Wed 6 only)

TOKYO GODFATHERS (20TH ANNIVERSARY) (Essex, Mon-Wed 13 only)

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL (Essex, Thu-Mon only)

