February 25, 2021 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Pie Society Serves Up Comfort in the Pandemic 

Episode 633

By
In March of 2020, chef Jonathan Davis closed his restaurant, the Starving Artist Café in South Burlington's Davis Studio, due to the pandemic. By August, Jonathan had launched a new business called Pie Society. He bakes 80 to 100 pies every week and there are three options — two savory, one sweet — with two pickup locations. Jonathan is loving his new pie venture and has no plans to return to restaurant work.

Eva met up with Jonathan at the Davis Studio, an arts education center and school founded by his mother, Teresa Davis. She watched him do some pie prep, tasted some pies and talked to Jonathan about his longtime love of the buttery nine-inch pastries. For the record, Eva is also a member of Pie Society — although there is no official membership — and has been eating his pies weekly since Thanksgiving.

Music: Eveningland, “Love Now

Nat Keefe & Hot Buttered Rum, “The Slow Rabbit”

Rondo Brothers, “Limoncello”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

