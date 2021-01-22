This is the best one I’ve seen so far fwiw pic.twitter.com/kd3fOgyyCb — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 21, 2021

Among O'Meara Sanders' favorites were her husband perched on the Iron Throne, hanging out with comic book heroes and with Winston Churchill, Franklin Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin at the Yalta Conference in 1945.If you’re going to steal the show, there may be no grander stage than the 2021 inauguration. The occasion marked the moment when “democracy prevailed,” to paraphrase the new president. The chaotic Donald Trump presidency had come to an end.